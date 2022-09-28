Mavericks Were ‘Interested’ in Trade for $180 Million Star: Sources

The Dallas Mavericks have had a busy offseason. They lost Jalen Brunson in free agency, traded for Christian Wood, and signed JaVale McGee to a three-year contract. On top of that, fans got the pleasure of watching Luka Doncic compete at EuroBasket all summer.

Now, they’ll be heading into the season with high hopes after going to their first Western Conference Finals of the Doncic era. Their team is solid, and with Doncic at the helm, they should be able to compete with anybody in the West, but they almost added a second big-name player to the mix.

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Mavericks showed an interest in Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris this summer. They weren’t able to get a deal done, but they could always look to revisit talks in the future.

“Dallas was interested in something there [with Harris], but they seem to like what they have now, so they could just let that pass,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “But the Mavericks would be willing to trade [Tim] Hardaway [Jr.], they played well without him. The problem is if you’re the Sixers, you want [Spencer] Dinwiddie back, too. The Mavs would only want to give up Davis Bertans, who might not play for either team, really.”

Harris is set to make $37.6 million next season, so it wouldn’t be easy to match his contract. Hardaway and one of the two other contracts mentioned by the executive would get the Mavericks there, but they also suggested another option.

Exec Suggests Middle Ground in Trade

While the Sixers would likely ask for Dinwiddie from the Mavericks, Dallas would probably only want to give up Hardaway and Bertans. Instead, the executive suggested a middle ground that includes Reggie Bullock, noting that the Mavericks would likely refuse to include Dorian Finney-Smith.

“Is there a happy medium, like Reggie Bullock and a minimum guy? I doubt the Mavs would do Dorian Finney-Smith, they really like him and what he brings. But he is probably the best guy the Mavs could possibly get with their assets,” the executive said.

1

Dallas doesn’t have a ton of assets available to them due to the Kristaps Porzingis trade from a few years ago. They’ll have more picks available in trades in the coming years, but right now, they’re a bit strapped when it comes to assets.

As far as other potential trade targets, one possible option could be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander Would Be Great Target

In a recent mailbag article, Matthew T Phillips of Mavs Moneyball said that Gilgeous-Alexander would be the ideal trade target for Dallas to consider.

“The immediate target that comes to mind is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Oklahoma City Thunder value draft picks more than any team since the “Process” Philadelphia 76ers.

“Gilgeous-Alexander has the size the Mavericks prefer in Doncic’s back court partners but far more ability than anyone else the Mavericks have employed. Gilgeous-Alexander’s defense has slid considerably the last couple of seasons but he is still gifted on that end. If the Mavericks can get him for two or three picks and two swaps they should do so.” Phillips wrote.

That being said, Harris is the far more realistic option, and that could be a situation to monitor throughout the season, as it would allow the Mavericks to open up a max contract spot in time for 2024 free agency (when names like Jaylen Brown and Pascal Siakam will become available).