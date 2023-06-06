3-Team Blockbuster Sees Mavericks Trade for Pair of 4-Time NBA Champions

After news broke Monday of Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving urging the team to facilitate a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for LeBron James, speculation has run wild regarding how the two sides could actually get a deal done.

Plus, a prediction made a few months earlier by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, that James would not only head to Dallas this summer, but find a way to bring Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green with him, started to make it’s way around the internet again.

Combine the two, and you get to the mock trade that the “Pick a Side” podcast reacted to during a recent live stream for Bleacher Report. The trio broke down the deal that sees the Mavs land James and Green, both four-time NBA champions, while picking apart the rest of the roster in order satisfy L.A. and Golden State.

Golden State Warriors Receive: D’Angelo Russell, Christian Wood, Reggie Bullock, Two first-round picks

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Jaden Hardy, Moses Moody, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Davis Bertans, Three first-round picks

Dallas Mavericks Receive: LeBron James, Draymond Green

Of course, from the perspective of the Mavericks, this deal rules. Well, that is if they live in a world where the new collective bargaining agreement doesn’t exist. Depending on what happens with Green’s player-option, Dallas would be taking in a ton of money in this deal.

The new CBA, set to kick in ahead of next season on July 1, essentially unleashes punishment on teams that overspend and go $17.5 million over the luxury tax threshold. Those teams will lose out on the mid-level exception, be heavily restricted in trades, and won’t be able to sign players who agree to contract buyouts.

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Urged the Mavericks to Trade for LeBron James

The report that’s sparked all of the above trade discussions came from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Haynes shared details from behind the scenes in Dallas, where Irving apparently wants the front office to move for James.

“A new twist has emerged in the LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion plot, as league sources have told Bleacher Report Irving wants the Dallas Mavericks to explore trading for LeBron James this offseason to create a Big 3 alongside himself and Luka Doncic,” Haynes wrote.

Again, with the aforementioned CBA restrictions, this request is essentially Kyrie asking Santa Claus for a pony.

It’s not happening.

However, Haynes did reveal that the Mavs were eyeing James earlier this year.

“The Mavericks were preparing to make an offer for James last season when the Lakers were spiraling, sources say. But the Lakers made a string of trades near the deadline that changed the trajectory of their season.”

Mavericks Labeled ‘Right Place’ for Draymond Green

As far as Green heading to Dallas, those rumors aren’t brand new. Back in March, an anonymous Western Conference general manager told Heavy Sports‘ Sean Deveney that he believes that Dallas may be the “right place” for the four-time NBA champion to end up, should he leave the Warriors.

“I have always thought Dallas would be the right place for him. Put him with Luka, another supercompetitive guy, and those two could really raise everyone’s level,” the source told Deveney. “Or they could drive everyone crazy, they could drive each other crazy and wind up at each other’s throats. I think Draymond is the exact right kind of guy you want with Luka, though, someone who cares about winning as much as he does.”