Ex Knick: Michael Jordan’s Finals Record Makes Him Better Than LeBron James

By NBA Finals record alone, Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan is better than Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James.

At least that’s what Stephon Marbury thinks.

“In the NBA, in America, you’re already recognized by winning championships,” Marbury told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“So if you don’t win championships you know, you’re not regarded as the best ever but, LeBron is 3-8. How do you compare 3 with 6-0 with Michael Jordan? Where does that even make sense at? You can’t talk about the game, you can’t talk about how many L’s you got in the Finals. And the numbers — you can’t compare on this Earth with 6-0 and 3-something…there’s no way in this world you can do it.”

This isn’t the first time Marbury’s been more than candid about the LeBron and MJ comparisons. In fact, Marbury, a two-time NBA All Star and retired 12-year NBA vet who averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists in stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics checked in with the Scoop B Radio Podcast back in April to give his assessment.

“People wanna rank Jordan,” asked Marbury.

“Jordan shouldn’t even be ranked. It should be Kobe, then LeBron and then you can pick guys after that. There’s just no comparison man. It’s not the same. It’s just different worlds. Different mentalities. I don’t know why Jordan’s name is mentioned in the same conversation sometimes. I’ll clear that up real quick…there’s really no need to talk about that.

“Jordan is not from Earth.

“LeBron’s a great player. Don’t get me wrong. A great, great player. Unbelievable. Amazing. But better than Michael Jordan? – it’s not even the same. It’s just different. In fact, it needs no explanation or explaining because we can’t talk about Jordan’s game. It’s like we need to talk about what people are “not”

LeBron James’ story is still be written. He’s won three championship rings: two with the Miami Heat and one with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.

Comparatively, the late Kobe Bryant is fourth on the NBA’s career scoring list, registering 33,643 points. He has five NBA Championships all with the Lakers. Although he did play for the Washington Wizards later in his career, Michael Jordan won all six of his NBA Championships with the Bulls. In addition to his six rings, His Airness has afive MVP Awards, ten All-NBA First Team designations, nine All-Defensive First Team honors, fourteen NBA All-Star Game selections and three All-Star Game MVP Awards.