Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick No Longer Dating: Report

Danica Patrick is now the former girlfriend of Aaron Rodgers after months of speculation about a potential break-up. Fox News reported Patrick’s representative confirmed the former sports power couple is “no longer together.”

There began to be speculation about Patrick and Rodgers’ relationship status after the regular social media posts were no longer appearing on either person’s page. The breakup appears to have happened sometime in the NFL offseason as Patrick’s last Instagram post with Rodgers came on April 11. Patrick posted a photo with Rodgers from Machu Picchu noting it was “an amazing sight to see.”

“Made it back a month ago from Machu Picchu by the skin of our teeth,” Patrick said on Instagram. “What an amazing sight to see and FEEL! I can’t wait to travel again! I’m a good homebody, but I love to see the world. There is so much beauty out there!!!! I think it’s also the easiest way to let go of cultural biases. We are more alike than different. And if we are different….. sometimes it’s better…. And I learn something. ☺️ .”

Rodgers’ last post with Patrick came on March 31 when the Packers quarterback took to Instagram to share a clip of his interview on her podcast.

Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’ve Made Decisions & Changes & Habits That Put in Me in a Lot Better Head Space’

Aside from Patrick’s representative’s statement, neither party has addressed the breakup publicly. During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers appeared to address the breakup indirectly noting, “I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space.”

“I have just a new and increased love of life,” Rodgers explained, via New York Post. “And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can. And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Patrick Gave Up Her Bears Fandom When She Was Dating Rodgers

Patrick grew up a Bears fan but admitted to giving up her Chicago fandom to cheer on the Packers early on in their relationship. It will be interesting to see if Patrick will return to her roots as a Bears fan. Patrick noted that their relationship started out as a friendship after meeting at the 2012 ESPYs.

“We met at the ESPYs back in 2012 … we remember meeting each other, it was quick,” Patrick noted on the Jenny McCarthy Show in 2018, per USA Today. “I got his email address, and I remember thinking to myself back then, like, ‘Oh, on the down low. Not a phone number, just an email address. Which is whatever.’”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Predicted to Sign 4-Time All-Pro by NFL Insider