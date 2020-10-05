Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Open Up About Breakup

Aaron Rodgers and ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick have begun to open up about their breakup which is believed to have happened over the Packers offseason. There was speculation about the couple’s relationship status when the social media posts stopped occurring from both Rodgers and Patrick.

During an interview on The Rachel Hollis Show, the former driver opened up about what she will be looking for in her next relationship. Patrick noted that she realized her “needs are off the charts.”

“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts,” Patrick said, via 247Sports.com. “Because I’ve gotten to know me so much more. So it’s gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that’s the challenge with a relationship. I said this at the beginning of the last relationship. I was like, ‘Look. You either grow together. One grows and one doesn’t. Or you grow apart’. I have never experienced growth without pain.”

Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’ve Made Decisions…That Put Me in a Lot Better Head Space’

Patrick’s last Instagram post with Rodgers came on April 11 when she shared a photo of the two of them climbing Machu Picchu. Rodgers last shared something with Patrick on March 31 when he posted a clip from his interview on her podcast.

Rodgers has not directly discussed the breakup but the Packers quarterback appeared to allude to it during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers noted that he felt like he was in a “better head space” after making a few changes in his life.

“I have just a new and increased love of life,” Rodgers explained, via New York Post. “And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can. And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

There have been rumors that Rodgers is dating actress Shailene Woodley. So far, Rodgers has not provided any indication that he is in a new relationship since things ended with Patrick.

Patrick Appears to Be Cheering for the Bears Once Again After a Brief Stint as a Packers Fan

Patrick grew up a Bears fan but admitted that she became a Packers supporter when she began dating Rodgers. It looks like Patrick is back to cheering on the Bears as she posted a photo of the Chicago-Indianapolis game to her Instagram Stories, per New York Post.

Prior to her most recent interview, Patrick’s representative confirmed to Fox News that the former couple was “no longer together.” The next Bears-Packers game should be a lot more interesting for Patrick. While she was still dating Rodgers, Patrick reflected on why she made the switch in her fandom.

“Anyone that wonders why I don’t cheer for the Bears, it’s not like it’s an in-house rivalry of like, ‘Oh, you cheer for this team, I cheer for that team,’” Patrick explained to ESPN W. “It’s like, ‘No, you play for that team,’ I can never understand when people are like, ‘Why don’t you cheer for the Bears still anymore?’ I’m like, ‘Well for obvious reasons.’ Usually with a sports teams or an athlete, whatever it may be, a driver, usually you need to have a reason, right? Maybe it’s because you’re from the city. Or maybe it’s because you’re dating one.”

READ NEXT: Drew Brees’ Wife Brittany Changes Stance on NFL Players Kneeling