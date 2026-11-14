Dave Portnoy Makes Major Announcement About Salim’s Future Internet Invitational

Barstool Sports founder and Internet Invitational creator Dave Portnoy has said he’s suspending Salim after this “blackout drunk” stunt at the tournament ruined the final day of the competition. Noting that

“If Salim returns, I’m out!” Portnoy said he’d prefer to suspend the Nelk Boy content creator for 3-5 years.

Portnoy Is Livid at Salim For Ruining the Internet Invitational

In an NSFW social media video, Portnoy thanked the over 30 million people who watched the five-part series. The wildly popular tournament will be happening again, and he thanked everyone involved in helping create the series.

When he described how he thought this year’s event went, he said the first couple of days were “f—ing awesome, better than year one.” He then said, “The last day, the finals… ruined. Like I was apoplectic how mad I was.”

He then blamed Salim (Salim the Dream) who was obvioulsy blackout drunk and ruined the last day.

** Please note there is a heavy use of foul language in the video

He said he watched Salim’s video after the tournament, where he apologized and said he had a problem that he’s trying to seek help for. “I’ve never been a huge accepting-the-apology guy,” said Portnoy. “It’s just wildly disrespectful in my view to everybody involved in the tournament, everybody who played in the tournament, everybody who produced the tournament, everybody who watched the tournament…”

He said it would have been a great match if Salim hadn’t gotten so intoxicated.

“Salim’s a nice kid, he is. And I hope he gets the help he needs. But my God, he f—ing ruined it.”

Salim Will Not Be Back Next Year

Portnoy then said that, when they were having a group chat after the series ended with Bob Does Sports and everyone involved in creating it, Portnoy asked the group if they were giving Salim a five-year ban or a lifetime ban. Some responded that they had to bring him back next year because of his villain-to-redemption arc.

“There was serious dissension in the group.” That was clear when Big Cat said he wanted Salim to return. Portnoy responded, “I said I would quit. I would quit if Salim plays next year.”

Portnoy noted that this isn’t just about someone they don’t want on the show, this is about someone who ruined the show. His recommendation was a 3-5 year suspension. “He ain’t playing next year.” “He will not be back next year; if he is, I’m out.”

He explained that there has to be a consequence for ruining the tournament on the last day.

Portnoy doesn’t care if guys like Sam Heung Min call out the Barstool guys, or if the Bryan Bros. say they can’t stand the way some of the tournament is played… those guys are all welcome back, and he’s happy if and when they say their piece. What Salim did is not the same. “Would we invite Sam back? F— yeah. I hope he comes back.”

People talking sh– and saying “they hate my guts” is fine by Portnoy, and he appreciates them all coming to the tournament because they make the tournament work. “It’s what makes the Invitational the Invitational… you never know what’s going to happen… It’s an event that we can’t script, so what it is is what it is.”