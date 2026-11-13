Barstool Invites Internet Invitational “Villain” Back After Scathing Remarks

Sam Heung Min, a New Zealand pro golfer turned content creator, went off on the Internet Invitational and the podcast hosts who have been talking about it in a social media post this week. Known for entertaining, high-production matches with Taco Golf, Tooms, and Luke Kwon, Heung Min is widely known as one of the more likable personalities in YouTube golf, but he’s come off as a bit of an antagonist in this year’s series.

Why Is Sam Heung Min Upset?

This year, one of the show’s dramatic storylines was Heung Min forcing Big John to call a penalty on himself when his playing partner, Wesley Bryan, asked (on his behalf) if the ball moved when Big John addressed a shot. There was no evidence the ball moved, but Big John didn’t want to cause a stir and took the penalty himself, calling Heung Min a “hardo”.

Ultimately, the penalty didn’t play a factor in the outcome of the show, but Heung Min is coming off as a whiner and someone who was afraid to stand behind his own conviction that he “saw” the ball move.

He was also a couple of minutes late for a tee time, which the rules officials and their opponents made a huge issue of.

What Did Heung Min Say?

What was otherwise a minor part of the series has become a bigger story now that he’s addressed his haters on social media and from Barstool Sports.

Heung Min called out the two-faced f—s behind the screen, with their headsets on, for calling him out when they would have either done the same or been too scared to address the issue. He said that he doesn’t care about the penalty, nor does he have an issue with Big John. “I love Bob Does Sports. I love Big John. The others can get fu—d.”

He added that he wasn’t being disrespectful to the tournament when he was a couple of minutes late. He said it was on the Internet Invitational for treating it like The Masters, but changing things at the last minute. “It’s not disrespectful when the tournament is being disrespectful to the 64 invites playing for a lot of money and the rules are all over the show,” he said.

Will He Be Back? How Did Barstool Sports Respond?

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy hasn’t said antying publicly, but Big Cat, who was a rules official at the tournament and works with Barstool Sports, responded:

“I’m not even sure what he’s talking about but I hope all the guys who lowkey hate Barstool come back to the Invitational next year. It will make it that much better. I also promise to be unbiased in any and all rulings where I’m standing next to the real rules official, as I concur.”

Fans are wondering why Heung Min would address this online when the hate just 24 hours after the finale is singularly focused on Salim. Sam brought more attention to himself than was necessary, essentially making himself another villain through this whole process.

If the point was to escape the DMs he’s been getting since, this video won’t help.