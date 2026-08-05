Dodgers Dave Roberts Provides Update on Catcher Dalton Rushing

The Los Angeles Dodgers once again have the best team in baseball, and after a 2026 trade deadline that saw them add Tarik Skubal, they’ll be favored to finish off their three-peat this year after going back-to-back in 2024 and 2025.

However, this season has been one full of injuries, and while their ridiculous depth has allowed them to cover most of those injuries, but behind the plate, they’ve managed to have no such luck with their depth. Already in 2026, Will Smith has spent most of the year sidelined, and on Tuesday, Dalton Rushing went down with what could be a season ending injury, and now Manager Dave Roberts has addressed that situation.

Dalton Rushing has a Chance to Return in 2026

After the initial injury, the reports over his potential to return in 2026 were not positive, with Roberts noting that he may avoid surgery, but with a UCL tear, the hopes of him being a significant contributor again this season are very, very low.

However, Roberts spoke again on Wednesday morning, and while there’s not been much increased optimism in LA, Roberts notes that there’s a ‘very small’ chance we see him behind the plate again in 2026.

Dave Roberts said he thinks there’s a “very small” chance Dalton Rushing catches again this year. They want to keep him as an option as a left-handed bat, though. https://t.co/kAeiRUwnac — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 5, 2026

Given the injury issues to Will Smith, this is the last thing that Dodgers fans wanted to hear, and while Rushing catching down the stretch, even in a limited capacity would help, anything that he can give the Dodgers as they look to go back-to-back-to-back in 2026 would be a major boost for this star studded squad.

Before the injury, Rushing was in the midst of a breakout campaign where he hit .253 with an .809 OPS in 74 games, with 12 home runs and 36 RBI showing just how good he can be in the years to come behind the plate for LA.

Can the Dodgers win the World Series Without Rushing at 100%?

Given that the injury happened just a day after the trade deadline, the Dodgers now don’t have the opportunity to make a major addition to improve this team, and now, they’ll rely on Ben Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia to carry the load behind the plate.

On paper, that type of catching depth would cripple most teams, but for a Dodgers squad that has arguably the greatest starting rotation of any team in major league history to go along with stars at almost every other position, they are one team that can afford to struggle at a certain position. Both of those players are great behind the plate however, and while they need to find some type of offense, the star power all over the rest of the roster will allow them to make up for it.

Nobody is going to feel sorry for the Dodgers with this latest injury, and while they’ve got the talent to still be the top contender in the National League, this is a tough way for Rushing’s season to potentially end, although his manager continues to hold out hope for a return in 2026.