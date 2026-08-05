Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Dalton Rushing Update After Cubs Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost five straight games, and they may have a newfound concern at the catcher position after Dalton Rushing was placed on the IL on Monday.

LA went and acquired Ben Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia before the trade deadline, but neither of those catchers is going to provide much offensively, and the Dodgers received bad news on Tuesday when it was revealed that Dalton Rushing has a slight tear in his UCL.

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Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing Update Isn’t Good News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could really use the services of All-Star catcher Will Smith right about now.

Smith, dealing with a neck injury, has missed most of the season, but does hope to return to the fold soon after he clears a rehab assignment (which he has not started).

“Following up on what Dave Roberts said to @THEREAL_DV : MRI results revealed a UCL tear for Dalton Rushing. The hope is he can avoid surgery, but he’ll be shut down/no throw for at least a few weeks. If he does return this season, it’s unclear if he’ll be limited to hitting only.”

It’s not an ideal injury update for the Dodgers, who will now have to live with poor offensive production from their catchers until either Rushing or Will Smith return.

Dalton Rushing, despite the on-field (and off) antics, has actually been a revelation for the Dodgers this season due to his ability on offense as a backup catcher. However, once Will Smith went down with an injury, Rushing stepped up as the primary catcher.

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Dalton Rushing’s 2026 Season Thus Far

This isn’t an ideal setback for Dalton Rushing, who is enjoying a pretty successful season thus far in his sophomore campaign.

He’s batting .253 this season across 200+ at-bats. Rushing has also added 12 home runs, 36 RBI, 37 runs scored, and 55 hits to the Dodgers’ offense.

Across his first 359 MLB at-bats, Rushing’s OPS+ is 99, and he’s clubbed 16 HRs, 17 doubles, and driven in 60 runs.

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