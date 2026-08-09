David Pastrnak Has a Case to Be NHL’s Best Winger

This week, NHL Network put out its ranking of the NHL’s Top 20 wingers. The names on the list are hardly surprising. It’s almost impossible to argue with their inclusion in the list. But what is certainly up for debate is why David Pastrnak isn’t the league’s top winger.

In fact, the Bruins top scorer has a solid case to unseat Nikita Kucherov as the NHL’s number one winger.

The top three on the list featured Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins David Pastrnak, and Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild.

Solid top three. No arguing there. But the right order should be Pastrnak, Kucherov, and Kaprizov. The rationale for bumping Pastrnak to the top spot hinges on the Bruins’ overall structure.

In particular, the fact that “Pasta” doesn’t play alongside an elite top-line center should be the biggest reason for his naming as the NHL’s top winger.

It’s easy to name Kucherov as the best winger. He has the scoring titles and the Hart Trophies to cement his case. But the Russian star only has those awards because the NHL hasn’t given Pastrnak the credit he deserves.

Think about it. Pasta routinely puts up 100 points without a top-line center. How many more points would David Pastrnak put up if he played with someone like, say, Nathan MacKinnon or Robert Thomas? But there’s far more to it than having a high-end linemate supporting him.

David Pastrnak Carries Bruins Himself

The Bruins game plan has almost exclusively become hanging on long enough to Pasta to break the game open. And when looking at how Boston wins, that’s almost always what happens. The Bruins don’t have nearly as much depth as the Lightning do. Boston doesn’t have a second line that can break games open.

It’s almost all David Pastrnak. He proved it this past postseason against the Buffalo Sabres. Sure, the Bruins fell in the series. But if it hadn’t been for Pastrnak, the Sabres might have had an easier time advancing.

The same can’t be said for Kucherov or Kaprizov. When opposing teams neutralize them, it becomes much easier to win.

What to read next:

Lack of Playoff Success Likely Holding Bruins Star Back

Beyond the personal accolades, there’s one thing likely holding David Pastrnak back. That’s the lack of a Stanley Cup. The Bruins got close in 2019, narrowly coming close to one.

Since then, the Bruins haven’t really been all that close.

So, one has to think that if Pastrnak had a Cup under his belt, would the conversation change. Would Pastrnak have a stronger case to unseat Kucherov as the NHL’s top winger?

Even without one, it’s hard to bet on David Pastrnak. It’s a bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison since Pasta hasn’t had the luxury of playing on a consistently deep team. Until that changes, pundits will likely continue shoving the Bruins’ star forward down the list.

Make no mistake. As both Pastrnak and Kucherov hit their 30s, longevity could become the deciding factor between both superstars.