Bills Dee Alford Injury: Cornerback Exits Lions Game, Will He Return?

Dee Alford walked off the Buffalo Bills‘ sideline and into the locker room Thursday night, leaving his second-half availability against the Detroit Lions in doubt.

The nickel cornerback’s early exit left Buffalo without its primary slot defender in a game the Bills already entered short-handed up front, adding pressure to a lead they were trying to protect.

Alford went down late in the first half of Thursday Night Football at Highmark Stadium, with Buffalo leading 27-7 at kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. EDT on Amazon Prime. Jordan Hancock replaced him on the Bills’ next defensive series, according to WIVB‘s Josh Reed.

Alford returned to the game to start teh second half, so the injury could not have been too serious.

Athletic trainers went to work on Alford’s lower leg along the sideline, according to Spectrum‘s Andy Young, before a staffer applied a massage gun to his left calf, according to Buffalo News‘ Jay Skurski. Alford then walked off with a trainer into the locker room, Reed reported in a follow-up post. No official diagnosis, severity or return timeline has been announced.

Dee Alford’s Injury History With the Buffalo Bills

Alford missed time with a concussion in Week 11 of 2025, a hamstring injury in Week 11 of 2024 and an ankle injury in Week 10 of 2023, according to FOX Sports‘ injury tracker. Hamstring trouble also cost him two separate weeks in 2022, his rookie season.

The corner also drew a scare during an Aug. 7 practice this summer, when he went to the medical tent after a fall while defending a catch by receiver Josh Palmer, according to Bills insider Joe Buscaglia. Alford returned to the field without his helmet that day and practiced normally afterward.

Buffalo signed Alford to a three-year contract in March, according to the team’s official announcement, worth up to $21 million, the Democrat and Chronicle reported. He arrived after four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and immediately took over as Jim Leonhard’s starting slot corner, while also opening the season on the depth chart as Buffalo’s starting punt returner.

What Dee Alford’s Absence Means for the Bills

Hancock is already on the field, and he is the clear next man up at nickel. Behind him, Buffalo’s corner depth thins out fast, with Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston holding down the boundary spots and few proven options left after roster cuts, according to depth-chart trackers at TheBillsGuys.

Buffalo was already down a starting defensive lineman before Alford’s exit. Ed Oliver was ruled out with a hip injury suffered in pregame warmups, according to The Associated Press, with rookie T.J. Sanders also unavailable. Losing Alford for the second half would push more snaps onto Hancock and could reshape how Leonhard deploys his nickel and dime packages against a Detroit skill group that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams.

Alford handled punt-return duties on Buffalo’s Week 1 depth chart, meaning the Bills would need to turn to Ray Davis or another option if he can’t go.

Buffalo built its 20-point cushion with Alford on the field for most of the first half, and the Bills entered the night looking to build on their season-opening win at Houston. A short-handed secondary against a Detroit offense built around big plays raises the stakes on every snap left in the game, whether or not Alford returns.