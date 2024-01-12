Broncos’ Opponents Determined for the 2024 Regular Season

The Denver Broncos have learned who it will face in the second year under head coach Sean Payton.

Per a January 12 press release, the NFL announced the regular season opponents for each team during the 2024 campaign. Aside from playing six games against AFC West opponents, the Broncos will face teams residing in the AFC North and the NFC South.

Denver will then be matched with two AFC opponents determined by this season’s regular season standings. The 8-9 Broncos finished third in the AFC West during the 2023 season.

Every AFC West team will play a 17th game against the NFC West, also based on the prior year’s standings. Denver will face the third-place Seattle Seahawks, who ended this season with a 9-8 record.

Here are the rest of the Broncos’ opponents for the 2024 regular season:

Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts

Away: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Seahawks