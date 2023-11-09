Broncos’ Cornerback Patrick Surtain II Praised by 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos don’t play the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 season. However, that did not stop Philadelphia’s leading wide receiver from praising Broncos’ cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

During an episode of “Speak” on FOX Sports 1, Eagles’ two-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown named Surtain as the NFL’s best cornerback.

“Right now, I think the best cornerback in the game is Pat Surtain,” Brown said on the November 6 episode. “I like his game so much.”

Brown was unsure who else deserved a spot in his top five. His certainty of Surtain meant a lot to the All-Pro talent.

“It means a lot coming from a player like him, a high-caliber player,” Surtain told reporters on November 7. “I don’t try to look too much into it because — I tell myself this every time — I still have got a lot to prove in my game. But when you get praise like that from players that play the game, it means a lot for sure.”

Surtain and Brown have morphed into the best players at their respective positions. In October, Brown won NFC Offensive Player of the Month following a five-game stretch where he caught 40 passes for 700 yards and five touchdowns. He also set an NFL record with six consecutive games with at least 125 receiving yards.

Surtain is seeking to make his second straight First-team All-Pro team. Through eight games, Surtain has only given up two touchdowns in pass coverage.

Surtain Previews Upcoming Week 10 Game Versus Bills

The Broncos come out of their bye week to play the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. Once viewed as another primetime dud, Denver’s upcoming matchup against a perceived Super Bowl contender carries plenty of intrigue.

Surtain joined the DNVR Broncos podcast on November 8 to preview the upcoming game. Host Zac Stevens asked the third-year defender about the importance of All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo’s offense.

“I think he’s very crafty in his routes. Obviously when you have Josh Allen that helps a lot too,” Surtain said during the podcast. “But throughout his career, I could see how efficient he is in his route running. A very underrated part of his game too is his yards after the catch, his ability to make explosives and make nothing into something.”

Cohost Henry Chisholm then asked Surtain about the difference between Allen and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“I say Josh Allen, I mean, they’re both risk-takers, but I say he’s a little bit more. He’s willing to allow his receivers to go up and make plays down the field, sometimes in double coverage. He’s just willing to make those big-time plays ’cause I think it goes to show the trust he has in his arm ability.”

Denver’s defense should anticipate a gift or two from Allen’s trusty arm in Week 10. Allen is tied for the league lead with nine interceptions on the year.

Surtain Discusses Facing Legendary Teammate: ‘President of My Fan Club’

Included in the Week 10 matchup in Buffalo will be a reunion with former Broncos legend Von Miller. The future Hall of Famer will face his old team for the first time in his illustrious career.

Surtain shared the field with Miller for seven weeks during his 2021 rookie campaign. Stevens called on Surtain to share what it was like having Miller as a teammate.

“Von put me under his wing soon as I stepped in the building,” Surtain said on the November 8 DNVR Broncos podcast. “I could already feel the impact he had in the locker room and in the organization and the city of Denver.”

Surtain remembered Miller as a “tremendous leader” and a “great teammate to have around.”

“I always remember Von saying he was the president of my fan club,” Surtain recalled with a smile.

On November 13, Miller will be invited to another meeting of the Surtain fan club. Hopefully, the 2016 Super Bowl MVP will gain admittance despite no longer wearing the trademark Broncos’ orange.