Broncos Writer Names QB Fitting ‘Drew Brees Mold’ an Option for Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos watched as former first-overall pick Jared Goff guided the Detroit Lions to the NFC Championship. Despite a heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Goff’s resurgence in the Motor City has been noticed throughout the league.

Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports ranked quarterbacks drafted in or near the top 10 that Denver could trade for in hopes of landing their version of Goff.

Stevens listed Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young as a player who could fit the “Drew Brees mold” under head coach Sean Payton.

“In many ways, Young would fit the Drew Brees mold — from the smaller stature to the style of play. But without a first-round pick this year, the Panthers wouldn’t give up on Young after just one season,” Stevens wrote in his January 29 article.

The Broncos writer listed the team trading for Young as unrealistic due to the Panthers’ lack of draft capital.

Carolina traded wide receiver D.J. Moore, its 2023 first and second-round picks, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for a chance to draft Young atop the 2023 NFL draft.

Former Heisman Winner Struggled Mightily With the Panthers

Hitting the dreaded rookie wall is expected out of first-year signal callers in the NFL. Young constantly tripped over his own feet throughout his first season in Carolina.

The Alabama product went 2-14 in his 16 starts as the Panthers finished with the NFL’s worst record.

Young completed 59.8% of his passes for 2,877 yards with 11 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Carolina was a mess offensively, which contributed to the first-year player’s struggles.

The Panthers did not call an offensive play while holding a fourth-quarter lead all season, per NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

To make matters worse for Young, his professional career will be forever linked to Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud. The former Ohio State Buckeye is likely the frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year after surprisingly leading Houston to the postseason.

Bryce Young vs. CJ Stroud Season Stats…. Bryce Young- 304 of 509 for 59%, 2,783 Yards, 11 TDs, 10 INTs. 37 carries for 229 yards and 0 TDs. CJ Stroud- 319 of 499 for 64%, 4,108 yards, 23 TDs, 5 INTs. 39 carries for 167 yards and 3 TDs. Houston Texans 10-7 and Conf Champs… — Jeremiah (@SYRmotsag) January 7, 2024

Young Fortunate Not to Get the ‘Josh Rosen Treatment’ After 2-15 Campaign

While it is rare for a highly-touted first-round quarterback to get dumped following a poor rookie season, it has happened.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Josh Rosen out of UCLA with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Rosen went 3-10 in 13 starts with an 11-14 touchdown-to-interception ratio, finishing with a league-worst 66.7 passer rating.

Arizona had the top pick in the 2019 NFL draft and used it to select 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray. The Cardinals traded Rosen to the Miami Dolphins where he went 0-3 as a starter, tossing one touchdown to five interceptions.

Panthers owner David Tepper has a reputation for being impatient. He has gone through six coaches since buying the team in May 2018. Unlike Rosen at any point with the Cardinals, Young has flashed at times.

Young led a game-winning 86-yard drive to defeat Stroud and the Texans in a 15-13 win in Week 8. Despite a 33-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Eve, Young had career-highs in passing yards (312) and passer rating (110.0).

If Carolina had its 2024 first-round pick, would Tepper have cut bait with Young? All options would have likely been on the table for the Panthers.

The signal caller was drafted into an environment few young players would have thrived in.