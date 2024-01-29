Broncos’ Attempt to Trade Up for a QB in the 2018 NFL Draft Ignored: Report

The Denver Broncos have made countless missteps at the quarterback position since the retirement of Peyton Manning in March 2016. Denver avoided another costly misstep during the 2018 NFL draft.

Connor Hughes of SNY reported the Broncos desperately wanted to trade up for Sam Darnold. Then-general manager John Elway was searching for a solution under center with the fifth overall pick.

“(Former New York Jets GM Mike Maccagnan) told me that the only time he got worried was that morning,” Hughes said during his January 26 appearance on WFAN. “Because he knew the only person that loved Sam more than him was John Elway with the Broncos, and he was petrified that John was going to call the Giants and offer the house for No. 2 in order to get Sam Darnold.”

The Jets held the third overall selection, while the Giants had the second pick. Both teams were in line for a quarterback, yet it appeared the Broncos would leapfrog them.

However, then-Giants GM Dave Gettleman refused to field any of Denver’s calls.

“Dave was so locked in on No. 2 that he wouldn’t answer the phone. So, when Dave said in his press conference they didn’t need to even take calls, they ran it up to get (Saquon) Barkley – he was not lying,” Hughes said.

Darnold went to the Jets at pick three while the Broncos passed on a quarterback. Denver instead settled on pass rusher Bradley Chubb with the fifth overall pick.

Darnold-Chubb Selections Were a Lose-Lose for Jets & Broncos

After seeing how Darnold’s career unfolded in New York, the Broncos settling on Chubb was the best-case scenario.

Between injuries and inconsistent play, Darnold played only three seasons with the Jets before being traded to the Carolina Panthers in April 2021.

The USC product went 8-9 in 17 starts across two seasons with the Panthers. In March 2023, Darnold signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers to backup starter Brock Purdy.

Chubb was not as well-traveled as Darnold but struggled to stay on the field following his promising rookie campaign. The defender started all 16 games and had a career-high 12 sacks.

He only had 14 sacks in his remaining 33 games in the Mile High City as injuries took a toll. Chubb tore his ACL four games into the 2019 season, although he returned to form the following year with 7.5 sacks and his first Pro Bowl nod.

Then, in 2o21, Chubb suffered a nagging ankle problem, which caused him to play only seven games.

The former fifth overall pick was traded to the Miami Dolphins in November 2022. Despite being named to his second Pro Bowl team in 2023, Chubb again tore his ACL in a Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Broncos Remain on the Hunt for Post-Manning Solution at Quarterback

Once Manning retired after winning the 2016 Super Bowl, Denver failed at replacing the Hall of Famer.

The Broncos have started 13 players at quarterback since the 2016 campaign. Saying the team has been in quarterback purgatory would be a severe understatement.

Russell Wilson was only the latest in a series of missteps at the position for Denver. With the Broncos likely moving on from Wilson in the offseason, it will be time for the organization to start over – again.

While Elway and the Broncos were fortunate to avoid drafting Darnold in 2018, that has not given the fanbase any solace for the immediate future.