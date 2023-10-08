Broncos’ Sean Payton Reacts to ‘Disappointing’ Loss to Jets

The Denver Broncos fumbled away all momentum from their first win of the 2023 season after losing 31-21 to the New York Jets in Week 5. Following the game, head coach Sean Payton spoke to reporters about what was “obviously a disappointing loss.”

“Offensively, we had two drives in the first half, both ended up in field goals and that starts with me. Two negative outside plays and we felt like we had a good plan going in and yet, we ended up kicking field goals,” said Payton on October 8.

Payton commented on his defense that gave up 407 yards of offense to New York, including 234 yards from the Jets’ running game. The veteran coach noted that “defensively, it was a tale of two halves.”

“I thought we played them well in the first half. And we allow a big run in the second and then the running game becomes a problem. Three turnovers and a safety I think leads to fifteen points. Tough to win a game like that.”

The offense lost three fumbles against the Jets. Quarterback Russell Wilson lost a fumble on a sack, which Jets’ cornerback Bryce Hall returned for a 39-yard touchdown. Wilson’s turnover is what allowed New York to seal the win.

Denver has a quick turnaround as they play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 6. Payton said there’s “a lot of recovery work” ahead of their divisional game against Kansas City.

“No one cares about what ales us or woes us. They want to see production and that’s the business we’re in.”

NFL Fans Take to Social Media to Blast Payton

Fans across the NFL had plenty to say about Payton following the Broncos’ Week 5 loss.

One fan took to X, formerly Twitter, and criticized Payton for failing to back up his comments regarding former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“Sean Payton runs his mouth and then loses to Nathaniel Hackett. Payton is out of leeway going forward! His time has past. The only thing that remains from his Saints success is the misplaced ego. Time to trade them all.”

Another fan told Payton to worry about his own team instead of Hackett and the Jets.

“Sean Payton will be lucky to match Hackett’s record from last year. Worry about your own house.”

The Jets’ social media team had a response of their own, using a popular meme of comedian Kevin James who portrayed Payton in the Netflix film, “Home Team”.

Broncos Predicted to Be Active at Trade Deadline: Report

The Broncos sit at 1-4 through five games and are staring 1-5 in the face with a primetime matchup against the Chiefs looming.

Given Denver’s rough start to the season, rumors are circulating over what the team plans to do with the roster moving forward.

According to league sources who spoke to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos have reportedly received trade inquiries ahead of the October 31 trade deadline.

“The Broncos have gotten calls about other players on their roster as well and could be active ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline depending on how they fare over the next few weeks, according to league sources,” said Schefter on October 8.

Randy Gregory was the first Broncos player traded after he was acquired by the San Francisco 49ers on October 4. Schefter indicates that Gregory might not be the last player traded if the season continues slipping away for Denver.

“The Broncos (1-3) have fielded inquiries over the past two seasons about Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, and Denver’s young wide receivers are expected to garner more attention in the coming weeks.”

Schefter added that many sources around the NFL believe the Broncos “would be willing to listen to trade interest in almost any player on the defensive side.”