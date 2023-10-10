Courtland Sutton Leads 5 Trade Candidates for Broncos Ahead of Deadline

With the Denver Broncos sitting at 1-4 to start the 2023 season, uncertainty plagues the team. Denver’s situation could worsen with the October 31 NFL trade deadline looming.

James Palmer of the NFL Network reported that Broncos players believe significant changes are coming to the Mile High City.

“Being there yesterday, the sense that I get from players in that locker room is a potential teardown is coming. That’s just the way some of these players feel.”

Palmer sensed that Sean Payton was sending a glaring message to his team by trading Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers.

“That move…that’s what really shook up this group if you ask my opinion, talking to players, it was ‘OK, now Sean Payton’s gonna come in and start doing things his way, in a sense.'”

No Broncos player is safe heading into the deadline. Heavy on Broncos will dive into the five players expected to be trade candidates at the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

Courtland Sutton

Sutton was held to one catch for 13 yards against the New York Jets in Week 5. In the last two games, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has totaled only 40 yards on four receptions. However, one of those catches went for a crucial score, helping lead a comeback win over the Chicago Bears.

Similar to the state of the offense, Sutton has struggled with consistency in 2023. Sutton has failed to break the 100-yard receiving mark through five games. His highest game total this season was eight catches for 91 yards, which came in the 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The problem was that Sutton also lost two fumbles in the 50-point blowout.

Sutton would be a valuable trade piece for any team in the market for a quick fix at wide receiver. The Broncos could make a move to dedicate additional playing time to rookie Marvin Mims, who earned a season-low one target in Week 5.

Garett Bolles

On October 4, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report floated the idea of trading Bolles to the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans.

Following the Week 3 dismantling at the hands (or fins) of the Dolphins, Bolles expressed frustration over his time in Denver.

“I’m tired of losing, man,” Bolles said on September 24 via Scotty Gange of 9NEWS Denver. “I’ve been here for seven years, and all I’ve done is lost.”

The Broncos have won only once since Bolles said those words, meaning he would probably happily entertain the idea of playing for a winning team. Through five games, Bolles has played 100 percent of Denver’s offensive snaps and has allowed one sack.

Patrick Surtain II

The thought of trading Surtain seems ridiculous now, but imagine what Denver could get in return. A 23-year-old All-Pro cornerback squarely in his prime would commend high value in a blockbuster trade for his services. The Broncos could use the draft picks as they only have six selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite allowing a career-high 16.2 yards per completion in coverage, opponents have completed 54 percent of passes against the third-year defender. Surtain recorded his first interception of the season in the Jets loss.

Parting ways with a young player viewed as a cornerstone is unimaginable and unlikely. Yet if the Broncos receive a lucrative trade package for Surtain, who are they to turn it down?

Justin Simmons

Similar logic to Surtain applies to a possible Simmons move, even if the Broncos’ safety is creeping toward his 30s.

Injuries have limited Simmons’ availability in the last two years. After not missing a game from 2018-21, Simmons missed five games with a quad injury in 2022 but finished tied for the league lead with six interceptions. Simmons has already missed a pair of games this season.

Simmons is coming off back-to-back Second-team All-Pro campaigns. He would be a valuable trade asset for a Broncos team in dire need of a reset on the defensive side of the ball.

Jerry Jeudy

The fourth-year wideout has struggled to find his footing in Denver since being selected 15th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. A rotating quarterback carousel and overall offensive deficiencies have contributed to the lack of a Jeudy breakout.

Jeudy injured his hamstring before the start of 2023 and sat out the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Alabama product has amassed at least 50 yards receiving in the last three games.

Jeudy has been involved in trade rumors for the last two seasons. Moving him isn’t as likely as trading Sutton, but no possibility should be ruled out.

On October 10, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Minnesota Vikings placed All-Pro Justin Jefferson on injured reserve.

With the Vikings mirroring the Broncos with a 1-4 record, Minnesota could look into trading for Jeudy in a last-ditch effort to turn their season around.