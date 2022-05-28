NFL Cribs: Two Former Broncos Selling Luxury Colorado Homes

The Denver-area housing market is flush with football player estates.

Retired Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin is selling his seven-bedroom mansion in the posh Cherry Hills Village in Englewood, according to this Denver Post article from May 26 by Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton. Former Broncos linebacker Von Miller also has his Colorado home, aka Club 58, on the market, which Washington Post reporter Nicki Jahbvala called the “End of an era” in this May 18 Tweet.

Von Miller is selling Club 58. End of an era. (Can we talk about the TV tho? And the 1,500-sq ft closet? 😳)https://t.co/VzdF6vrwBO pic.twitter.com/mGrCzArqTe — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 18, 2022

Franklin and his wife Kianna, who is the daughter of former Denver running backs’ coach Bobby Turner, just bought their Engelwood home in September for $3.1 million. Now, they’re selling the 14,473-square foot mansion for $9.95 million.

Some of the couples recent upgrades include savant home technology, a Versace tiled powder room, porcelain encased fireplace features and whole-home surround sound, according to the LIV Sotheby’s International Realty listing. Other highlights include a soundproof theater, 30-foot ceilings and an in-law’s quarters converted to an entertainment room with a golf simulator. The primary suite features a balcony and a double walk-in shower, and the six other bedroom suites all have a “retreat” setting with extra furniture, seating or play space.

New Owners Will Get Unique Home, and Neighbors

The home was first built in 1995, which is rare in this neighborhood where most of the homes are new. It also has an aesthetic not often found in Colorado.

“What you’re going to get at this property is the feel of Miami/California; you’re not going to get Colorado at all from it,” Franklin told Boyanton for the Denver Post story. “The crazy and unique thing about this house is that there’s a surprise at every corner that you turn.”

This is the second time the Cherry Hills Village real estate market has crossed into the football world. New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara bought a $25 million mansion in the neighborhood in April, a transaction first reported by Business Den. It was the most money ever spent on a single-family home in the Denver area, but not as much as the couple was asking for their former home in Bellevue, Wash., outside of Seattle. Details on both homes can be found here.

Miller’s Home Has True Colorado Feel

While Franklin’s former home has that “Miami/Califonia” vibe and sits on just under an acre of land, Miller’s Club 58 embraces the mountain aesthetic and is on a 4.32-acre plot, according to the Coldwell Banker Realty listing. Trees surround the landscaped grounds and there’s an outdoor fireplace and grill, a stampede patio and a space to park an RV.

The home itself is actually two separate ranch houses connected on the first floor by a hallway. There’s a total of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and some of the highlights include a movie theater, game room, wrap-around bar, a fireplace with built-in seating in the primary bedroom suite and a walk-in closet that’s listed at 1,488 square feet.

Miller is asking $4.125 million for the property, which in the town of Foxfield, about a 20-minute drive from Cherry Hills Village in the suburbs southeast of Denver.