Insider Explains Ominous Outlook for Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton

The Denver Broncos quarterback, be it Russell Wilson or someone else, could have just one of Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton to throw to next season.

“After entertaining the possibility of trading either Sutton or Jerry Jeudy last offseason, the Broncos are expected to move on from one this offseason,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on January 21. “Sutton, 28, has two, nonguaranteed years of $13.5 million and $14 million left on his contract. Jeudy, 24, has a one-year, fully guaranteed $12.987 million left on his deal.”

Sutton led the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. But it was only by a slim margin in all three categories over Jeudy. He had 59 grabs on 90 targets for 772 yards this past season, setting a career-high with 10 touchdowns.

The scoring margin was the greatest difference between the two players.

Jeudy finished the campaign with 54 catches, 754 yards, and two scores on 87 targets. He also involved himself in a verbal tiff with former player and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith.

Fans piled on the former No. 15 overall pick (2020) in the aftermath. Especially after he let some scoring opportunities slip through his fingers. Jeudy initially sidestepped questions on the matter, saying he didn’t recall the interaction.

But he later cleared the air.

Jerry Jeudy spoke about the Steve Smith situation 👀 “Where I’m from, when someone talks bad about you behind your back, don’t expect to come to them in person and think everything’s going to be okay.” pic.twitter.com/6t7IBbR1IP — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) October 19, 2023

Their production would seem to give Sutton at least a slight edge, perhaps aided by Jeudy’s extracurricular interactions, including with former Broncos figures.

But Sutton had six drops to Jeudy’s two, per Pro Football Reference.

Following the Money to Decipher Broncos’ Future Plans

The Chiefs would also be on the hook for $5.3 million less in dead cap money if they moved on from the former No. 40 overall pick (2018), Sutton at $7.6 million, instead of Jeudy at $13 million.

For a team $25.3 million over the cap entering the offseason, that is a significant difference.

Losing one of Jeudy or Sutton doesn’t have to doom this offense in 2024. And the Broncos could opt to part with Tim Patrick after back-to-back seasons erased by knee injuries.

That would be a $6.1 cap hit, saving Denver over $8 million off of his $15.6 million cap hit. And Klis believes the Broncos could have a replacement ready to step up already in the wide receiver room.

Marvin Mims Jr. Poised to Step Up

“Marvin Mims Jr., had a great year as a rookie, Pro Bowl returner and an encouraging season as a rookie receiver,” Klis wrote. “He seems to have what it takes to double his production from 22 catches for 377 yards.”

Mims was the No. 63 overall pick this past season.

Mims started the season strong, with a 9-242-1 line on 11 targets in his first four games. He also finished the season on an upward trend, logging 131 receiving yards on 11 receptions in 18 targets over his final seven games.

But if the Broncos feel he is better suited to play inside, they could also explore a strong wide receiver class. They could have several options with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

One of LSU’s Malik Nabers or Washington’s Rome Odunze could fall to the Broncos.

Nabers’ physical profile is similar to Jeudy’s. Odunze — or Keon Coleman out of Florida State — has a bigger frame that could make him a suitable replacement for Sutton.