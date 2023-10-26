Former GM Floats Broncos LB Josey Jewell as Trade Fit for Super Bowl Contender

Heading into Week 8, the Denver Broncos have much to consider leading up to the October 31 NFL trade deadline.

The Broncos have little hope of making the playoffs, given their 2-5 start to the 2023 season. Under head coach Sean Payton, trading away top talent is the only way to improve their future.

“Denver inside linebacker Josey Jewell, at age 29 and in the last year of a contract, makes some sense as a rental for the rest of this season. Broncos coach Sean Payton has made it clear he will listen to any and all offers,” wrote Mueller in his October 25 article.

Mueller expects Jewell will “get a shot of adrenaline in coming from the chaos in Denver to a really good Bills team.”

“Jewell is a steady traffic cop who can get everyone lined up and has consistently shown a very good nose for the ball. And he might have a calming effect on a group that is reeling right now,” wrote Mueller.

Through six starts in 2023, Jewell is second on the Broncos in total tackles behind fellow linebacker Alex Singleton.

In 2022, Jewell set career-highs in total tackles (128) and interceptions (2) in 13 games.

Mueller Has Another Trade Proposal Sending Top WR to Struggling AFC Team

Mueller wasn’t finished role-playing as an NFL general manager.

The NFL writer proposed another trade where the Broncos send wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the New England Patriots. Jeudy’s maturity issues could be resolved in New England.

“Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a great relationship with Jeudy’s college coach from Alabama Nick Saban, so the task of pushing the right buttons on Jeudy to further his maturity should be easy,” Mueller wrote on October 25.

A change in scenery would work wonders for Jeudy due to his struggles on and off the field this season. Mueller believes Jeudy has the skills to become the explosive playmaker the Patriots have been searching for.

“Jeudy is not strong or physical, but he can eat up a cushion, separate from coverage and actually take the top off of defenses in a way that no current Pats receiver can. He can be explosive after the catch and is not afraid to go over the middle and extend to catch with his hands.”

Jeudy also has a college connection on the Patriots in quarterback Mac Jones. Both were teammates at the University of Alabama from 2018-19.

Payton Focused on ‘Winning With This Group’, Not NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is the furthest thing on Payton’s mind.

Despite the Broncos sitting at 2-5, the veteran head coach wants to win with the players already at his disposal.

“We’re focused on winning with this group and these guys here,” said Payton to reporters on October 25.

Trade rumors have followed the Broncos since Payton was hired on February 3, 2023. The rumors swirling around Denver will likely not end until after the October 31 deadline.

“We went through this in the offseason too. It’s the new cycle and it’s part of the deal,” said Payton.

Nothing has gone to plan for Payton in the Mile High City. Although, the Broncos can enter their Week 9 bye on a winning note by beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver’s Week 8 matchup will mark the second time they have faced the Chiefs in the last three weeks.