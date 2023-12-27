Russell Wilson Benched: Social Media Pounces on Broncos GM George Paton

The Russell Wilson era has seemingly ended for the Denver Broncos following news of his benching on December 27. Social media pounced on general manager George Paton with the blockbuster trade for the nine-time Pro Bowler officially deemed a failure.

“Can we please direct some of this hate at George Paton? It’s very obvious Russ needed an elite roster for the Broncos to be a contender. Outside of PS2, which was a no-brainer pick, the Broncos have no gamebreaking talent. It’s a bottom 10 roster in the NFL saved by coaching,” a commenter posted to X.

Former Broncos’ offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus weighed in on Paton’s job security.

“George Paton gave Russ a quarter of a billion dollar contract that hasn’t even kicked in yet. Hard to imagine he doesn’t go down with Russ,” Polumbus remarked on X.

Denver radio host Zach Bye of 104.3 The Fan argued there is no separating Paton from the Wilson debacle.

“On the heels of the Russ news I’m now fully expecting Sean Payton to also move on from GM George Paton. I’ve talked about this for a long time…u can’t separate George from the trade & deal. They are inextricably tied together IMO. Fair? Those are the big boy breaks of the game,” Bye posted to X on December 27.

Will Petersen of Denver Sports wanted Paton dismissed ASAP.

“Has George Paton been dismissed yet? Again, you can’t keep him after this. Simply too awkward as he made one of the worst trades and more importantly gave out one of the worst contracts in NFL history,” Petersen posted on X.

Broncos Reportedly Threatened to Bench Russell Wilson Earlier in the Season

The benching has Paton on the hot seat as an additional report reflects poorly on the embattled general manager.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, Wilson’s benching is “solely financially related” and has been “in the works for weeks.”

“The Broncos approached Wilson two days after their October 29 upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs and told him he would be made inactive for the rest of the season if he did not adjust his contract and defer the injury guarantee trigger date that he has for 2025. Wilson has $37 million in injury guarantees for 2025 that will become guaranteed no matter what on the fifth day of the 2024 league year in March,” Schultz posted to X on December 27.

Schultz said the threat “shocked” Wilson as he got into a major dispute with the organization over how to proceed.

“When the threat was made by the Broncos, the team, Wilson’s camp, the NFLPA, and another unknown party were involved in negotiations that ended with no change in Wilson’s contract,” Schultz wrote.

The Broncos decided to stick with Wilson anyway, as Denver was in the middle of a five-game winning streak. Payton and other top-level organizational members went ahead with their plan, with the playoffs unlikely after a 1-3 stretch.

George Paton Made a Costly Error in Trading for Russell Wilson

The “Let Russ Cook” era in the Mile High City was instead a burned entrée. Paton got fleeced in the trade that had sent several draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos have invested A LOT in Russell Wilson the past 21 months. They traded: -2022 1st

-2023 1st

-2022 2nd

-2023 2nd

-2022 5th

-Drew Lock

-Shelby Harris

While the draft capital and players sent to Seattle seemed excessive, the extension alone was a fireable offense for Paton.

Wilson signed a $245 million extension with the Broncos in September 2022 before ever taking a snap with the team. According to Over the Cap, his monster contract is set to count $35.4 million against the 2024 salary cap.

Cutting bait with the star passer will be felt significantly for the next two seasons. Pushing to re-sign Wilson could set the Broncos back years, all thanks to Paton.

If this offseason the #Broncos part ways with Russell Wilson a post June 1 release would divide the $85 million in dead money over two seasons:

– $35.4 million in 2024

Paton deserves credit for having the guts to pull off such a trade. Unfortunately, the move will instead serve as a cautionary tale that not all blockbuster quarterback trades pan out.