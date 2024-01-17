Russell Wilson Rumors: QB Could Be ‘Intrigued’ by NFC Team if Released by Broncos 

Heading into the 2024 offseason, the Denver Broncos must figure out a solution to its Russell Wilson conundrum.

Head coach Sean Payton hinted during his January 9 press conference that the door remains open for Wilson. If the door behind Wilson slams shut, an NFC team could emerge as an option for the star.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says not to be “surprised” if Wilson is “intrigued” with the Minnesota Vikings if released by Denver.

“Don’t be surprised if Wilson, should he become a free agent, is intrigued by Minnesota,” Fowler wrote in his article published January 16. “Assuming Kirk Cousins doesn’t re-sign with the Vikings (a big question). Kevin O’Connell comes from the Sean McVay passing tree that maximizes quarterback efficiency. Wilson would have plenty of weapons in a group that includes Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison.”

Like the Broncos, the Vikings must figure out what to do with an aging quarterback. Cousins made eight starts with Minnesota before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

Poor Quarterback Play Without Kirk Cousins Doomed Vikings This Season

Minnesota started the 2023 campaign 1-4 before climbing back to .500, thanks to the play of Cousins.

In his eight starts, the 12-year veteran completed 69.5% of his passes with 18 touchdown passes to just five interceptions. At the time of his injury, Cousins had an NFC-high 2,331 passing yards, averaging 291.4 yards per game.

The highlight of Cousins’ shortened season was a 22-17 win over the eventual top-seeded San Francisco 49ers on October 23.

Primetime Kirk Cousins on MNF: 🟣 35/45

🟡 378 yards

🟣 2 TDs

🟡 107.2 passer rating

🟣 W over 49ers pic.twitter.com/EWtvQcBPkU — PFF (@PFF) October 24, 2023

After losing Cousins for the year, everything went downhill for Minnesota. The Vikings cycled through veterans Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens and rookie fifth-rounder Jaren Hall.

The results went as expected, with the three combining for 12 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. Minnesota failed at replicating its miracle 13-4 record as the team slipped to 7-10, finishing third in the NFC North.

The Vikings finishing with a dismal campaign proved Cousins’ worth to the organization. Will the team’s performance without the veteran on the field be enough to bring him back this offseason?

Who Else Might Emerge as a Possible Landing Spot for Russell Wilson?

Nothing about the Wilson saga in Denver is definite. If the Broncos decide to move on, who else besides the Vikings might emerge as a potential landing spot for the quarterback?

During his December 30 appearance on SportsCenter, Fowler previously named the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots as teams who could pursue Wilson.

In his January 16 article, Fowler listed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as another team that makes sense for the Broncos’ star.

“[Baker] Mayfield is a free agent, and if Tampa Bay can’t reach a new deal with him, the Bucs would make a lot of sense for Wilson. Tampa offensive coordinator Dave Canales was on Seattle’s offensive staff throughout Wilson’s 10 years there, and the two maintained a close relationship,” Fowler wrote.

Canales coached Wilson on the Seattle Seahawks from 2012-21, fluctuating between roles as the team’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Tampa Bay could exit the Wilson market after Mayfield’s 2023 resurgence. Mayfield surprisingly led the Buccaneers to the NFC South title and engineered a dominating 32-9 Wild Card Round over the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the 2018 first-overall pick seemingly securing a long-term home, Wilson is running out of options ahead of next season.