Broncos HC Sean Payton Opens Up on Viral Exchange With Russell Wilson

Head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson have found success during their first season paired together with the Denver Broncos. The two fell back to earth in an ugly 42-17 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 15. Lost in the blowout defeat was a viral exchange where cameras caught Payton screaming at Wilson with 46 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Leading up to the altercation, fullback Michael Burton had seemingly scored a 1-yard touchdown to get Denver within two possessions. The score was nullified due to an offsides penalty on guard Quinn Meinerz, and the Broncos were forced to settle for a 23-yard field goal. After that series, Payton got hot and blew up on his star quarterback.

The Broncos were called for offensive offsides, wiping out a TD on 4th-and-goal. Sean Payton was livid at the officials… and Denver QB Russell Wilson. "Well, there is a very animated discussion. I'd say it's a one-sided discussion with his quarterback." – Kevin Harlan pic.twitter.com/k9KKcoSain — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 17, 2023

During his December 16 press conference, Payton downplayed the tense moment, emphasizing he was merely “upset about the call.”

“The frustrating part of the sequence was the next run, so we’ll leave it at that,” Payton answered quickly before again being grilled on the exchange. “No, I said the frustrating part of the sequence was the next play to Burton where we scored.”

Payton eventually expressed further frustration over the repetitive nature of the questions. The veteran coach urged reporters to mind their business before answering the next question.

“What I talk with Russell about is none of your business,” Payton snapped.

Sean Payton said when he was yelling on the sideline on the direction of Russell Wilson, he was “upset about the call,” referring to the offsides penalty, and not yelling at Wilson. He added later, “What I talk with Russell about is none of your business.” pic.twitter.com/AxVgk9Qmiq — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 17, 2023

Flawless Second Quarter for Detroit Doomed Broncos in Loss

After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions buried the Broncos in a points avalanche in the second frame. Denver could not recover from there as everything seemingly snowballed for Payton’s team.

Detroit was virtually flawless in the second quarter, taking a 21-0 lead into halftime. The Broncos were significantly outgained in offensive yardage (194 to -2) and first downs (12-1).

Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff went 12-of-15 passing for 147 yards and three touchdowns in the quarter alone. For comparison, Wilson completed just 2-of-4 passes for six yards.

Goff threw touchdowns to tight Sam LaPorta, Pro Bowl wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

The last time the Broncos allowed 21 points in a single quarter came during a Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears. Denver was able to pull away with a 31-28 win. Unfortunately for the Broncos in Week 15, Detroit did enough early to prevent the same fate.

Final Three Games Will Decide Broncos’ Playoff Fate in Crowded AFC Field

Payton deserves credit for getting the Broncos to 7-7 following its troublesome 1-5 start to the season. The final three games for Denver will decide whether the team is worthy of making a crowded AFC playoff field.

The upcoming slate is favorable, which bodes well for Payton and company to rebound from their primetime loss in Detroit.

Denver can give its fans an early Christmas present with a win over the New England Patriots on December 24. New England is an AFC-worst 3-10 entering Week 15, with reports circulating over the future of legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

After the Patriots, Denver will play the struggling Los Angeles Chargers, who fired head coach Brandon Staley on December 15. Staley’s fate in Hollywood was sealed after a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coincidentally, the Broncos will play the Raiders in the final game of the regular season. Las Vegas has won seven straight games over Denver dating back to 2019.

Payton helped the Broncos end their 16-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season. The Week 18 finale would be a perfect opportunity to end another lengthy streak.