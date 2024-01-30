Former Reality TV Star Named QB for Broncos to Watch at Senior Bowl

No matter how the Russell Wilson saga plays out this season, the Denver Broncos need to add a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, as Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci are not the long-term answers either. With that in mind, it’s time for Broncos fans to turn their attention to the draft process, starting with the Reece’s Senior Bowl, and former reality TV star Spencer Rattler has been named a QB to watch in Mobile.

South Carolina Spencer Rattler is a QB to Watch for Broncos at the Senior Bowl

The annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, is one of the kickoff markers of NFL draft season. This year, quarterbacks will be of particular interest to Broncos supporters, and SI.com has suggested several signal-callers for fans to keep an eye on in this showcase.

This group includes Joe Milton III from Tennessee, Bradley Carter from South Alabama, Michael Pratt from Tulane, and most interestingly of all, Spencer Rattler from South Carolina.

“Rattler and Pratt are viewed as the two better prospects on the American roster,” Erick Trickel writes for SI. “Rattler has all the talent to be a legit NFL starter, but issues about his attitude and character have followed him for years. The Senior Bowl will give him a chance to address that for NFL GMs.”

Rattler’s “attitude and character” issues started in high school when he told people he was sitting out games due to an MCL injury. However, it eventually came out that he was ruled ineligible (not suspended), according to the QB.

In college, Rattler hasn’t faced any suspensions, but things ultimately did not work out for him under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, and he transferred to South Carolina.

However, through five college football seasons, he’s put up solid numbers in 48 games. Rattler has thrown for 10,807 yards with a 68.5 completion percentage, 77 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions.

Rattler was Featured in a Netflix Docuseries

If the name Spencer Rattler rings a bell, it may be because you watched the “QB1: Beyond the Lights” docuseries on Netflix.

At Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona, Rattler was a highly-rated prospect who broke the all-time state passing record of 10,489 yards on his 18th birthday, per USA Today. He was the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country in 2019 and the No. 29 prospect overall, according to ESPN’s college football recruiting rankings.

Rattler appeared in the third of four — and arguably least successful thus far — seasons of the Pete Berg-directed show. The other two signal-callers on Season 3 were Lance Legendre, who committed to the Maryland Terrapins before transferring to the Louisiana at Lafayette and Nik Scalzo, who initially went to Kentucky before moving on to FCS Samford.

Conversely, Season 1 of the show featured NFL backup Jake Fromm, Season 2 had Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields, and Season 4 included the Nos. 1 and 4 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

Other Senior Bowl Quarterbacks

Outside of Spencer Rattler, there are several other quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl who Broncos fans should keep an eye on as potential draft prospects.

On the American Team, Rattler is joined by Milton, Carter, and Pratt.

Milton is raw but athletic, not unlike Richardson in last year’s NFL Draft. However, Pratt may be the one for Broncos fans to keep an eye on here, as the Tulane signal-caller put up 90 touchdowns to 26 interceptions for the Green Wave and was accurate his last two seasons, completing over 63% both years. He is a QB that head coach Sean Payton should like.

All these players are likely Day 3 selections. On the National Team side, there is more firepower and name recognition. This roster includes Oregon’s Bo Nix, Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

Of these players, Penix and Nix could both sneak into the first round and depending on how the medical checks out at the NFL Combine, Penix could be a legit option at No. 12 for the Broncos.