Stephen A. Smith Shreds Broncos’ WR for ‘Nonsense’ Defense of Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have put the disastrous 2022 campaign in the rearview mirror. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton called on all the Wilson haters to fill out an apology form posted to his Instagram story.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton posted a “Russell Wilson Apology Form” on his IG story… 😂 Some people really do owe him an apology — he’s been great this season. pic.twitter.com/f04cjSRmsW — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 15, 2023

It would appear ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith will not be owing Wilson an apology anytime soon. Smith ripped Sutton for the social media post on the November 17 episode of “First Take.”

“I got mad respect for him [Sutton] but shut the hell up with that nonsense,” said Smith before going on a tangent. “Did you watch this team last year? Did you watch how Russell Wilson performed last year? If anything, Russell Wilson owes all of us an apology for putting forth the year that he put forth that put everything into question. I mean, the only thing he brought to Denver that was good was Ciara.”

Wilson was deserving of criticism as he went 4-11 as a starter during his first year in Denver. He set career lows in touchdown passes (16) and passer rating (84.4) as the Broncos finished 5-12.

The veteran quarterback has found new life under head coach Sean Payton. Wilson has thrown 18 touchdowns in nine games, tied for third in the NFL.

Smith gave props that the Broncos “finally resembled an NFL team” but believes no apology is owed because of the “garbage” Denver displayed on the field last season.

“You embarrassed yourself. You embarrassed the city of Denver. You embarrassed the history of the Broncos organization. You brought it on yourself,” Smith ranted.

Courtland Sutton Deserves an Apology Post of His Own

The 2023 campaign has been far kinder to Sutton and his teammates than the forgettable 2022 season. Denver still has a losing record through nine games, yet has made steady progress throughout their three-game winning streak.

Sutton has endured a lot over the past year. Between all the losses and trade rumors, the Broncos’ top wideout has remained unfazed and deserves his own apology post.

Sutton leads his team in targets (57), receptions (41), receiving yards (433) and touchdown receptions (7). Per ESPN, Sutton is on pace for 13 touchdown receptions after catching two all last season.

The SMU product has been Denver’s most trustworthy pass catcher throughout Payton’s first season. Sutton was the ultimate teammate by coming to his quarterback’s defense. Will any of his teammates end up doing the same for him?

Jerry Jeudy Has “Mixed Emotions” Upon Potentially Facing Off Against All-Pro Draft Mate

The careers of Jeudy and Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson will forever be linked. Jeudy was the second receiver selected with the 15th overall pick, while Jefferson slipped to Minnesota at 22.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Jefferson is “likely out” heading into Week 11. Despite the news, Jeudy is unlikely to give his draft mate a warm welcome if he does return to the field.

“I got mixed emotions with that,” Jeudy told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette on November 17. “I want him to play just to watch him play but I don’t want him to play because I don’t want him to do what he do (against the Broncos).”

Jeudy has never had a 1,000-yard campaign in four seasons with the Broncos. On the other hand, Jefferson has been named a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons. The reigning Offensive Player of the Player has 360 career receptions for 5,396 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Despite the disparity in career production, Jeudy shrugged off any comparisons made.

“I don’t know if people compare us or not. Everybody’s situation is different, so I don’t think comparing is the right thing to do.”