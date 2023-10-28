Steve Smith Sr. Apologizes For Unloading on Broncos WR on NFL Network

An infamous off-the-field incident stole the show the last time the Denver Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs.

The incident occurred before a Thursday Night Football matchup on October 12 between the AFC West foes. Former Carolina Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. claimed Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy blew him off and cursed him out. Smith took the slight personally and unloaded on Jeudy before a national audience.

Man, Steve Smith went after Jerry Jeudy before the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/qfHjLnqy6w — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 13, 2023

Smith took to the October 27 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” to clear the air and apologize to Jeudy.

“What I said and how I said it, it wasn’t the best way how to say it. Because of that, I really didn’t pay it any attention because it had come and gone. When it led up to this year, I had heard some things that it just didn’t sit well with him,” said Smith.

Smith understood that what he said about Jeudy did not sit well with the young receiver. It was crucial for him to “be able to look that man in the eye” and “give him an opportunity.”

“When he responded the way he did, which I won’t get into the totality and what all was said, what he said, I didn’t handle it … I was very emotional with how he said it. I came back on the air and was like ‘Cool.’ For me, I want to apologize and this is my apology,” Smith said.

Jeudy has been underwhelming since he was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has 25 receptions for 286 yards and zero touchdowns through six games.

Sean Payton Feeling ‘Déjà Vu’ Upon Facing Chiefs for Second Time in Three Weeks

Denver is playing Kansas City for the second time in three weeks, so excuse Payton for experiencing a little “déjà vu.”

“You have a lot of déjà vu,” said Payton to reporters on October 27. “It feels like it was a month ago, to some degree, then here you are. But it’s funny, you’ll watch the same cutup of 208 red zone plays inside the 10.”

Payton later discussed playing in challenging environments and climates. His early New Orleans Saints teams had a perception of being a “dome team” until winning on the road in the 2013 postseason. The Broncos head coach added that good teams find a way to win no matter where they play.

“I think if you have a good team,” Payton began. “You’re probably good in all those environments, and I think if your team is not as good as some others, then you’re probably not going to have the same home record.”

Payton and the Broncos will have to deal with potentially blizzardous conditions in Week 8.

Forecast for Sunday’s Chiefs-Broncos game in Denver calls for a high of 29 degrees, a low of 13, with 6-14 inches of snow, per the National Weather Service. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2023

Taylor Swift will also not be attending the game to support Travis Kelce. This perfect storm of circumstances could help the Broncos “Shake It Off” regarding their losing streak to Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes Closing in on History Against Broncos

The Broncos have been unable to beat the Chiefs since Peyton Manning was their quarterback. Their last win against Kansas City came during Week 2 of the 2015 season when Denver won stunningly. Former cornerback Bradley Roby returned a fumble 21 yards for the game-winning score.

Denver has gone 0-16 against the Chiefs since that memorable game. The Broncos are staring down a likely seventeenth-straight loss in the series. Mahomes can etch his name further into the NFL record books in this matchup.

Per Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, Mahomes would be 13-0 against the Broncos with a win. Since 1950, no quarterback has ever started their career 13-0 against any opponent.

The longest winning streak for any quarterback against any opponent is 17 games.

If Denver fails to notch a win in the rivalry within the next two seasons, the reigning MVP can tie the record in 2025.