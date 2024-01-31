Broncos Urged to Trade for $21 Million Sidekick for Patrick Surtain II

The Denver Broncos could be a prime destination for reclamation projects.

With their current salary cap situation – they are currently $25.5 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac – their best bet could be low-risk, high-upside moves. The Bleacher Report scouting department believes a pair of NFC defenders fit the bill.

First is Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, who was in the same draft class as Broncos corner Patrick Surtain II.

“Jaycee Horn was picked just one slot ahead of Patrick Surtain II in the 2021 NFL draft,” B/R’s scouting department wrote on January 29. “However, their careers have diverged drastically since then. Surtain has established himself as a premier talent while Horn has struggled with injuries and faces an uncertain future heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract.

“The Broncos don’t have the money to take on huge contracts in trades, so targeting struggling players on rookie contracts makes sense.”

Horn, 24, was the No. 8 overall pick of the draft in 2021.

When Jaycee Horn took on DK Metcalf in week 14 of this past NFL season. DK Metcalf: 3 catches for 49 yards on 6 targets with Horn covering Jaycee Horn: 1 interception and multiple pass breakups

The 6-foot-1 defensive back missed all but three games of his rookie season with a foot injury. He returned the following season, appearing in 13 games and intercepting three passes with seven others deflected.

A hamstring injury limited him to six games this past season. He did not record any interceptions. But Horn did deflect five passes.

The son of former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn, he also has a strong pedigree.

Denver has five other corners under contract for next season, including Damarri Mathis, who started six games and appeared in all 17 this past season, and 2022 third-round pick and special teamer Riley Moss. Horn would offer the Broncos another lengthy, rangy corner with ball skills.

Broncos Trade Pitch Swaps Jerry Jeudy, Panthers’ Jaycee Horn

Bleacher Report’s scouting department also suggested a hypothetical trade they would “love to see” to get Horn, who is in the last year of a four-year, $21.1 million contract – to Denver.

It involves potential Broncos trade candidate, Jerry Jeudy, the No. 15 overall pick in 2020.

Broncos get:

– Jaycee Horn

– 2025 fourth-round pick

Panthers get:

– Jerry Jeudy

“The Panthers need wide receiver help to get Bryce Young‘s career up and running,” the scouting department wrote. “The Broncos need a second corner to complement Surtain on the other side. The Broncos would be saving precious cap space while addressing a need and adding to their draft pick war chest.”

Carolina’s dearth of draft capital could be a swing factor in Denver getting the additional draft pick back. And Jeudy is in the final year (fifth-year option) of his four-year, $15.2 million contract.

But the need to support Young could mean more.

Could Giants’ Azeez Ojulari Regain His Rookie Form With Trade to Broncos?

The Broncos recorded the ninth-fewest sacks in the league last season. Applying similar logic to Horn, the scouting team suggested New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari as a potential trade target.

Ojulari, a 23-year-old former second-round pick from 2021, logged 8.0 sacks as a rookie. But his production has decreased in each subsequent season.

He’s logged 8.0 sacks total over the last two seasons.

In the final year of a four-year, $6.8 million pact, he too could be a trade candidate. The Giants have over $27 million in cap space, though, so they should have no financial issues keeping them from retaining Ojulari in hopes of a bounceback.