Sergino Dest talks Messi, Dani Alves & Choosing Barcelona

Sergino Dest has offered his thoughts on new team-mate Lionel Messi, Barcelona legend Dani Alves and why he chose to move to the Catalan giants.

The 19-year-old was officially presented at the Camp Nou on Friday and spoke afterwards at a new conference about his decision to move to the club.

“Barça have so much history and I’ve always wanted to play here. I followed my heart and I have made the right choice. It’s a source of pride to be the first player from the USA at Barça. It’s a dream come true and I’m looking forward to playing with my new teammates.”

Dest will get to play alongside Messi at the Camp Nou and said he’s excited by the prospect of lining up in the same team as the Argentina international.

“It will be amazing to play alongside the best player in the world. I will do whatever is needed to help Messi and the entire team. It will be very exciting to get to know the best in the world.”

Barcelona’s latest signing could make his debut on Sunday when the club face Sevilla in La Liga. It’s Barca’s final fixture before the latest international break which sees domestic football paused for two weeks.

Dest Talks Dani Alves

Dest also spoke about former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves. The Brazilian had a hugely successful career at the Camp Nou, winning three Champions League titles and La Liga six times.

Barcelona have never really managed to find an adequate replacement for Alves in the starting XI, with the right-back position having been shared by Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo in recent seasons.

Dest, who has taken over Semedo’s No. 2 shirt, will now be hoping he can make the position his own and spoke about the influence Alves has had on his career.

“Dani Alves is someone to look up to. I’ve watched a lot of videos of him on YouTube. I’ve learned a lot from him. I still have to learn more about him, because here at Barça there are a lot of his former teammates, such as Messi.”

Barcelona have started the new season promisingly under new manager Koeman and will be hoping Dest can adapt quickly and go on and have a successful career at the Camp Nou.

