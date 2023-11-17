Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Addresses Facing Brother: ‘Can Say What I Want’

Every division matchup is vital in the NFL. But facing the Chicago Bears is even a little more important than the average division showdown for Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Against the Bears on November 19, St. Brown will also face his brother, fellow NFL wideout Equanimeous St. Brown.

The two brothers co-host a podcast for The 33rd Team together, so brotherly banter is nothing new for the two wide receivers. But Amon-Ra made it clear when he spoke to the media about facing Equanimeous on November 16 that he can say whatever he wants in trash talk.

“When it comes to my brother, I can trash talk him as much as I want, so I can have fun with it,” Amon-Ra told reporters. “But he’s still on the other side, so I still can say what I want.”

Of course, Detroit’s record helps Amon-Ra’s argument that he can say what he wishes in trash talk to his brother. The Lions sit in first place of the NFC North with a 7-2 record while the Bears are alone in last place at 3-7.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Preparing for ‘Fun’ Matchup Against Bears

Week 11 will be the fifth time the two St. Brown brothers meet. Amon-Ra described the matchup as “fun.”

“It’s a lot of fun just with family being around, getting to play him, kind of know some of the players on the team through him,” St. Brown told reporters on November 16. “He knows some of the players on our team through me, so it’s not like I only know my brother over there. I know some other players too. It’s a lot of fun.

Amon-Ra said he will talk to his brother before and after the game. But make no mistake, bragging rights are on the line.

“If I have a good game against the Bears, it always means a little more,” said Amon-Ra.

Equanimeous is very familiar with NFC North rivalries. He spent the first four seasons of his six-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

As a member of Green Bay, Equanimeous and the Packers beat the Lions in his brother’s second NFL game in 2021. Since then, though, Amon-Ra and the Lions have knocked off Equanimeous’s team in three straight contests.

Sewell Brothers Will Also Square Off in Lions-Bears Matchup

The St. Brown’s won’t be the other pair of brothers facing each other in the Lions-Bears Week 11 matchup. For the first time ever in the NFL, Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell will meet his brother, Noah, on the field.

Noah Sewell, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, plays linebacker for the Bears.

Noah has mostly played on special teams this season. On defense, he’s lined up for only 25 snaps in 10 games.

But unlike the St. Brown brothers, if Noah plays on defense, then the Sewell brothers will be on the field at the same time.

In Week 11, the Lions will be trying to defeat the Bears in three consecutive games for the first time since 2016-17.

The Lions will also be attempting to extend their success against NFC North foes. Detroit is 8-1 in its last nine division games.

After the matchup with the Bears, the Lions will host the Packers on Thanksgiving.