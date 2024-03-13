Lions Showing ‘Interest’ in Former 1st-Round Defensive Lineman

The Detroit Lions have already signed defensive Marcus Davenport in NFL free agency. But the Lions potentially have their eyes on another veteran defensive lineman — Arik Armstead.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on March 13 that the Lions are among three teams expressing interest in the veteran defensive lineman.

“Texas among teams including Bengals and Lions with interest in Arik Armstead who hasn’t been released officially yet,” wrote Wilson on X (formerly Twitter).

Armstead has spent his entire 9-year career with the San Francisco 49ers. He posted 5 sacks with 4 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits in 2023.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reported on March 10 that the 49ers asked Armstead to take a “significant” pay cut for the 2024 season. However, Armstead declined.

Under his current contract, Armstead will have a $28.35 million cap hit for the 2024 season. Because of that cap hit, Maiocco added the 49ers will likely release the veteran defensive tackle.

In 116 career games, Armstead has posted 302 combined tackles, including 43 tackles for loss. He has also recorded 88 quarterback hits with 33.5 sacks, 6 pass defenses and 3 forced fumbles.

What DT Arik Armstead Could Provide to the Lions

Armstead has experience playing at both defensive end and defensive tackle. That versatility will be attractive to NFL teams in free agency.

In Detroit, though, the Lions likely see Armstead as a defensive tackle addition. The Lions could use an upgrade over 26-year-old defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. He had just 5 combined tackles and 1 sack in 10 games last season.

The Lions have also already added an upgrade at defensive end in Davenport.