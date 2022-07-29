Lions Veteran Pass Rusher Not Complacent: ‘It’s Improvement Mentality’

Charles Harris was one of the most important Detroit Lions during the 2021 season. Quite literally, without Harris, the team may not have had a consistent pass rush.

Harris collected 7.5 sacks last year and represented the heartbeat for the Lions in terms of getting after the quarterback. His work was a revelation to the point that the Lions quickly re-signed him this offseason.

With that in mind, there could be some sense of security with Harris heading into a new year. Instead of feeling like that, though, Harris has taken the opposite approach. He wants to work even harder this season.

As he explained to the media on Thursday, July 28, it remains all about improving at this stage of the game.

“It’s still improvement mentality, without a doubt. So it ain’t no fluke. So it ain’t no one year quit or nothing like that. It’s no change in mentality. I’m going to approach every single day, every single practice like it’s my last. Take every play like it’s my last. Play my heart out every game,” Harris said.

That mentality helped Harris have a big season last year, so it’s great to see him continuing with it for 2022. Harris has been known as one of the hardest workers on the Lions, and that’s going to continue into the future.

It’s great to see him continuing to set a good example for the young players he works with.

Harris Adjusting to Lions’ New Scheme

As was revealed this offseason, the Lions defense has switched to an attacking scheme up front. How has that changed things for Harris and some of the other Lions schematically? Maybe not much.

“Nothing really big right now nothing major. Just making sure I got the concepts down like I said. There’s nothing major that’s different but there are some technique things that are different and just mastering those techniques. That’s all part of the game, that’s the level of comfort, you know,” Harris explained.

A scheme designed to get after it more and pressure the quarterback could speak to what Harris does well, meaning it might not take him much time to get the nuances down.

Harris Could Still Be Vital for Lions

Detroit’s defensive line has some newfound depth. How will that impact Harris and his production?

While many could see what the Lions added this offseason and proclaim Harris as a risk to disappoint off 2021, the flip side revolves around the fact that the defensive lineman has been in the NFL and understands the team’s defense. There figures to be a learning curve for most youngsters. That could leave Harris as a player that sees plenty of chances to step up on the field given his confidence within the scheme.

Harris figures to be ready to go for 2022 immediately, and given what he was able to do for Aaron Glenn and the Lions last year, he may already have the confidence of the staff. That’s an important variable to remember when considering Harris and his viability for 2022.

Already, he is taking the right approach to remain a force for the team.

