Superstar WR DeAndre Hopkins Calls Out Lions During Rant

The Detroit Lions defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the 2023 NFL season. But not everyone is impressed with the Lions at the moment.

During an interview with GQ Sports’ Clay Skipper, 3-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said that there were NFL teams he identified as possible landing spots who didn’t bother engaging in negotiations during NFL free agency.

“There were some teams that I had on my list that I gave them calls, and they didn’t give a call back,” said Hopkins.

When pressed about which teams specifically, the 3-time All-Pro unleashed on the Lions first along with a few other teams.

“Detroit Lions, they didn’t want me,” Hopkins told Skipper. “Dallas Cowboys didn’t want me. Giants didn’t want me. Shit. Who else ain’t want me? San Fran ain’t want me.”

Hopkins was available in the free agent market to sign with the team of his choosing because the Arizona Cardinals released him on May 26. It took nearly two months, but Hopkins eventually signed with the Tennessee Titans.

WR DeAndre Hopkins Out for Revenge

Hopkins admitted to Skipper that he is “very grateful” for landing with the Titans and added that, “I think I made the best decision.”

But that doesn’t means Hopkins is any less bitter about the apparent rejection he received from the Lions.

“But when you’re a player and some people feel like they’re great without you, and then you see what they have on paper, or you see what they do, you mark those games down, as a competitor,” Hopkins said. “I can’t wait to play’ em and, honestly, try my best to crush they a**.”

Unfortunately for him, the Titans don’t play the Lions this season. They also don’t face the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants or San Francisco 49ers.

Hopkins telling Skipper that the Lions had no interest in signing him is a bit surprising. Several NFL pundits, including Lions insider Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, connected Hopkins to Detroit.

Pouncy laid out the pros and cons for the Lions signing Hopkins, concluding that “it’s worth picking up the phone and dialing Hopkins’ agent for a conversation.”

But according to the receiver, that never happened.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell refused to comment on the Lions-Hopkins rumors in a press conference on June 1.

Lions Get Mixed Bag From Receivers in Week 1

While Detroit defeated Kansas City, Hopkins probably still felt at least partially vindicated if he watched the Lions offense on September 7.

Amon-Ra St. Brown shined as usual, posting 6 receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. But until Josh Reynolds made some big plays in the fourth quarter, St. Brown was the only standout. Kalif Raymond only received 1 target, and veteran Marvin Jones Jr. had a very tough night.

Jones caught 2 passes for 8 yards on 6 targets and lost a fumble.

Fortunately for the Lions, Reynolds came up with a huge 18-yard catch to convert a third-and-12 with the team trailing by 6 and a little more than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Reynolds had 51 yards on the game-winning drive and led the Lions with 80 receiving yards.

The Lions will have to hope Reynolds continues to be clutch and aim to get more from Jones and Raymond until second-year wideout Jameson Williams returns from his suspension.