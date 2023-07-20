Trade Details: Lions Acquire WR Denzel Mims in No Risk Move

Just about every NFL trade possesses some kind of risk for the teams involved. Generally, that’s the cost of doing business.

But that cliché won’t apply to the acquisition of wide receiver Denzel Mims for the Detroit Lions.

On July 20, a collection of NFL Network reporters revealed more details behind the trade compensation the Lions offered to land Mims from the New York Jets. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that the Lions are sending a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Jets for Mims and a 2025 seventh-round choice.

Essentially, the Lions had to swap late Day 3 selections with the Jets for Mims.

However, Tom Pelissero also reported there is also a condition in the trade that if Mims doesn’t make the Lions 53-man roster out of training camp, the Jets will not receive any compensation.

The condition on the pick swap is that Mims makes Detroit’s 53-man roster. So it’s a free look at a player who was talented enough to go 59th overall in 2020 and should be plenty motivated in a contract year. https://t.co/eucGKD4ufl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2023

Swapping late Day 3 picks for Mims offered very little risk. But the safety net of not even having to do that if Mims doesn’t impress the Lions during camp, means Mims arrives with zero risk for Detroit.