Lions’ Dan Campbell Provides Conflicting Update on Emmanuel Moseley

The Detroit Lions are still waiting to see free-agent signing Emmanuel Moseley on the field this preseason. Moseley is rehabbing from the torn ACL he sustained during Week 5 of the 2022 season.

But when Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided the latest update on Moseley’s status, he was initially less than positive that the cornerback will be back anytime soon.

“I would say he’s on track, but it’s going to be a while,” Campbell told the media on August 14. “It’ll be a while.”

As the conversation about Moseley went, though, the Lions head coach expressed more optimism.

“Everything is really going to get pushed back probably four or five weeks from what we originally thought,” Campbell said. “But he was really already four or five weeks ahead at that point. So we’ll see. He’s doing good, though. He’s doing great.”

The Lions signed Moseley to a 1-year, $6 million deal in March. His contract includes $2 million guaranteed.

Lions’ Dan Campbell Non-committal on Emmanuel Moseley’s Chance of Playing Week 1

Campbell’s press conference on August 14 concluded with him receiving a question about whether Moseley will be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

The coach responded: “I don’t know. We’ll see. He’s doing good. He’s doing good.”

Whether or not one considers that response conflicting with Campbell initially saying, “it’ll be a while” before Moseley returns depends on how one defines “a while.”

Detroit plays in the NFL season opener against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on September 7. No team has less time to prepare for its opener than the Lions.

That game was three weeks and three days away when Campbell provided his update on Moseley.

The 27-year-0ld cornerback is entering his sixth NFL season. He played the first five years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Last season, he recorded 22 combined tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 5 pass defenses and 1 interception, which he returned for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers, in 5 games.

Moseley has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He’s ended the last two seasons on injured reserve, and he hasn’t played a full season since 2019.

In 45 NFL games, Moseley has posted 162 combined tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 33 pass defenses and 4 interceptions.

Lions Secondary Depth for Week 1 if Moseley Can’t Play

The good news for the Lions is in addition to signing Moseley, Detroit also added cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency. In the NFL draft, the Lions selected Brian Branch.

That depth should help overcome the absence of Moseley if can’t begin the season.

Although Moseley has three weeks before the Lions play the Chiefs in Week 1, Moseley may only have two weeks to prove he could be ready to play in September. NFL teams must trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players on August 29.

Moseley is currently on the PUP list. If the Lions keep him on the list after August 29, then he will have to miss a minimum of four games to begin the regular season.

If the Lions remove him from the PUP list, Moseley will occupy one of the 53 spots on the team roster.

Should Moseley not play in Week 1, Jerry Jacobs will likely start in his place. Gardner-Johnson and Branch are expected to play slot cornerback this season.

Jacobs started eight games for the Lions last season. He recorded 42 combined tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 8 pass defenses and 1 interception in 12 games during 2022.