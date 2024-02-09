Lions’ Frank Ragnow Sends Clear Message on Potential Retirement

Fans of the Detroit Lions can stop worrying. Lions center Frank Ragnow is not going to retire.

Ragnow made that clear while talking to The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on February 8.

“I’m not retiring,” Ragnow said at the reward show in Las Vegas.

“I just need a few weeks to get healthy,” the Lions center added. “I guess my typical offseason routine is kind of get right back into it, but I think as I’m getting older I need to understand that sometimes maybe less is more. And I just need some time to make sure I’m healthy and then we’ll get rolling again.”

Ragnow dealt with multiple injuries during the 2023 regular season and playoffs. Some fans debated whether he could consider retirement after his comments following the NFC championship game loss.

“And I’m just going to take some time and really figure everything out to make sure that I’m feeling good,” Ragnow told reporters. “Not only for me the football player but for me to be the best husband and best father and everything with that as well.”

Ragnow has spent his entire six-year career in Detroit. He’s made back-to-back Pro Bowls and second-team All-Pro in 2023.

He will turn 28 in May.