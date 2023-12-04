Lions Urged to Target Former $55 Million Lineman as Potential Injury Replacement

The Detroit Lions received a favorable initial prognosis from the injury to starting center Frank Ragnow on December 3. But they are hardly out of the woods with Ragnow. The Lions also shouldn’t be against adding more depth to their offensive line. For those reasons, the Bleacher Report NFL staff argued that the Lions should target veteran guard Gabe Jackson in free agency.

“Ragnow suffered a leg injury in New Orleans, so the Lions slid Graham Glasgow to center and put rookie Colby Sorsdal in at guard,” the Bleacher Report staff wrote. “Especially with Halapoulivaati Vaitai already on injured reserve, it’d be smart to have a veteran on hand in case Ragnow has to miss more time. “Also, Jackson has built a career out of being a physical run-blocker, so he should fit in well in the Motor City.” Jackson is in his 10th NFL season. Prior to this season, he had started at least 11 games every year since 2014. In 2017, the then Oakland Raiders signed Jackson to a five-year, $55 million contract. How Gabe Jackson Could Fit With the Lions

According to the player grades from Pro Football Focus, Jackson has excelled at both run and pass blocking at various points in his career. But the PFF player grades the past two seasons suggest what the BR staff claimed — Jackson is better in run blocking.

Jackson blocked for the Seattle Seahawks the last two seasons. Seattle was 11th in rushing yards during 2021 and 18th in 2022.

The Lions likely have confidence in Graham Glasgow at center and rookie Colby Sorsdal in the lineup. Jackson also doesn’t have any experience at center.

But by signing Jackson, the Lions would be giving the team another option at guard besides Sorsdal. Or, simply put, more depth in case another injury occurs.

The Lions could try to sign Jackson to their practice squad as they did with 36-year-old defensive end Bruce Irvin in November. Irvin just made his Lions debut in Week 13 and played well, recording a sack.

Jackson began his career as the No. 81 overall pick in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft. He played seven seasons for the Raiders prior to joining the Seahawks in 2021.

Jackson has started 130 games in his NFL career.

Lions’ Frank Ragnow Dealing With Another Injury

Ragnow has been playing through pain for just about the entire 2023 season. In Week 13, he left with a knee injury.

The injury prognosis didn’t look good at first, but head coach Dan Campbell provided a more positive update during his postgame press conference.

“At first, coming off, it was sounding like one thing, and then after the fact, it sounded like something maybe a little bit different,” Campbell said after the game. “One was not as good, one sounds more positive.”

If Ragnow’s injury is considered more serious, then the need for Jackson will obviously increase. The Lions are already be without guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who is on injured reserve with a back issue.

But it’s not a bad idea for the Lions to consider adding Jackson anyway. Jackson could provide quality depth to the interior of Detroit’s offensive line.