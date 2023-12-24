Lions’ Dan Campbell Sounds Off on Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu After Game-Sealing INT

The Detroit Lions offense scored at least 30 points for the eighth time in their 30-24 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. But the Lions defense shared in the team’s success on December 24, as the unit intercepted Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens four times.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu caught the last of those interceptions with under a minute remaining in the fourth quarter to seal Detroit’s 6-point victory.

It also locked down the Lions’ first division title in 30 years.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell raved about the 24-year-old safety, who has played extremely well since entering Detroit’s starting lineup in Week 14.

“Just another outstanding performance. Here we go, man, week two of this. He’s not just out there playing football and solid performance. He’s a factor,” Campbell told reporters in his postgame press conference. “[Melifonwu’s] a factor, and he’s just getting better and better.

“He’s instinctive. You see the athletic ability. He plays physically, and he’s just getting better and better. I mean, he really is.”

In addition to the interception, Melifonwu posted 5 combined tackles and 2 sacks in the victory against the Vikings. He also had 2 tackles for loss, 2 pass defenses and 2 quarterback hits.

He had 9 combined tackles, 2 pass defenses, 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss and a forced fumble last week versus the Denver Broncos.

Lions Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu Shines Against Vikings

In his third season with the Lions, Melifonwu started during Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. But in October and November, the Syracuse product primarily played on special teams.

In fact, from Weeks 4-13, he played a total of 7 defensive snaps.

That changed in Week 14. Against the Chicago Bears on December 10, the Lions moved veteran Tracy Walker to special teams and Melifonwu into a split role between both units.

The adjustment has paid major dividends for the Lions. Melifonwu has averaged 6 tackles and a sack per game over the past three weeks.

With Melifonwu playing very well the last two games, the Lions have held their most recent two opponents to 20.5 points per week.

Melifonwu Coming On as Lions Expect Back C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The 24-year-old safety remained in the starting lineup during Week 16 because of his strong play versus the Broncos. But he also had the opportunity for a major defensive role on December 24 because the Lions didn’t activate veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

But Gardner-Johnson is inching closer to a return. He could potentially be back in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys. If so, then Campbell and the Lions will have a difficult decision to make.

“We’re going to have a good problem to have when Ducey comes back here,” Campbell told reporters. “That just brings another playmaker to the mix. So, [Melifonwu’s] doing well.”

While it’s a good problem, it’s a problem nonetheless.

Gardner-Johnson was tied for the NFL lead with 6 interceptions in 2022 despite having only played 12 games. The Lions would absolutely love to add him to their defense even after 4 picks in Week 16.

Then again, Melifonwu has clearly earned more playing time on defense.

Gardner-Johnson has been sidelined since Week 2 because of a pectoral injury. He returned to practice on December 20.

Melifonwu has 25 combined tackles, 5 pass defenses, 4 tackles for loss, 4 quarterback hits and 2 sacks this season.

Once Gardner-Johnson returns, the Lions may have to get creative to ensure Melifonwu still receives playing time too.