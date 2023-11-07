Lions’ Dan Campbell Details Plan for RBs David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs

A running back controversy appears to be emerging in the backfield for the Detroit Lions. Veteran David Montgomery is getting closer to returning from his rib injury. Meanwhile, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has played well in his absence and deserves to continue seeing a lot of snaps.

It’s a good problem to have but a problem nonetheless. On November 6, Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained how his coaching staff plans to handle the backfield once Montgomery is back on the field.

“I think we certainly know what David [Montgomery] can do, but we know that Gibbs has gotten better every week,” Campbell told the media. “So we’re gonna ask those guys to do things they do well and that help our offense move the football.”

Campbell continued by saying Gibbs won’t receive a bulk of the carries. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to be the team’s No. 2 running back.

“I don’t think, necessarily, sitting here talking to you right now, that I see Gibbs getting 65 plays. I don’t see that,” Campbell added. “But, he’s gonna get his fair share now, we know what he can be, and he’s growing.

“I think it’ll be a little bit by committee, and make sure we get those guys touches. Gibbs will get his touches.”

With 31 touches against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, Gibbs registered 189 yards from scrimmage. He rushed for 152 yards with an average of 5.8 yards per carry and also recorded 37 receiving yards.

Gibbs was the first Lions running back with more than 150 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards in a game since Barry Sanders in 1989.

Lions’ David Montgomery ‘Trending the Right Way’ to Return

Gibbs posting career highs across the board in Week 8, especially with 26 carries, is certainly a sign the team trusts him. With that trust, he’s averaged nearly 6 yards per rush and scored 2 touchdowns the past two weeks.

It’s hard to not keep giving the ball to that kind of playmaker on a hot streak.

Yet, Montgomery doesn’t deserve to lose his job either.

In five games this season, Montgomery has rushed for 385 yards and 6 touchdowns. He’s averaging 4.1 yards per carry and has 6 receptions for 66 yards as well.

In both Weeks 4 and 5, which were the last two games Montgomery played entirely, he posted more than 100 rushing yards. He also scored 4 touchdowns.

On November 6, Campbell revealed Montgomery, along with center Frank Ragnow and guard Jonah Jackson, is getting close to being ready to play again. Montgomery left during Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a rib injury.

“Yeah, I think so,” Campbell said of those three players returning. “We’ll see tomorrow when we pad them up, but they’ve been trending the right way for a while. Certainly hopeful to get them.”

Lions’ Dan Campbell Raves About RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Campbell was a little bit more subdued when talking about Gibbs in front of the media on November 6. The week prior, though, Campbell was very complimentary of the rookie following his breakout performance against the Raiders.

“You could tell he was feeling it. Every week, he’s just gotten a little bit better, a little bit better,” Campbell told reporters during his Week 8 postgame press conference. “And I thought last week was his best game, and this week certainly surpassed that.”

“I think the more he gains his own confidence in his own abilities in this league, he’s just going to continue to grow, and I think this was kind of the tip of the iceberg, if you will, of what he is able to do.”

Montgomery may return to being Detroit’s starting running back, but there should be enough touches for both backs to excel.

The Lions are fourth in the NFL in rushing attempts per game this season. Furthermore, Detroit has targeted its running backs in the passing game 6.25 times per contest. Gibbs is third on the team with 33 targets.

There will likely be enough opportunities for both running backs to make a major impact on the Lions offense during the second half of the season.