Rookie: Lions Want to ‘Take Your Soul’ During 2022 Season

The Detroit Lions have new mindset ahead of the 2022 season, and toughness has become an early hallmark of Dan Campbell’s program.

Campbell has already proven to be one of the toughest coaches in the league, and he has quickly instilled that mindset with his team. Not even rookies are immune from the learning, and it’s clear the class is picking things up quick.

Linebacker James Houston put it in simple terms speaking with the media on Saturday, August 6. The organization is in lock-step in terms of their goals, and they’re seeking to be tougher than the opposition if not eliminate them entirely.

“They’re hungry, they’re very gritty and they just want to take your soul. They want to eat it, you know what I’m saying? He’s not going to play with you,” Houston said. “We’re going to drag you in the water. I know y’all don’t hear (Dan) Campbell say that. Campbell will say that. ‘We’ll drag you in water’ and he’s going to hold you there until you’re not coming up no more. That’s the attitude that we come with, and and that’s how we’re gonna attack the game every day.”

That’s the kind of mindset the Lions want to have, and hearing that Houston has already picked up the ideal is good news. It shows Campbell’s message is resonating with his roster in a big way, and players are taking on what he believes in.

Houston Cheers Fans, Lions Organization

In terms of the fans, Houston admitted that he has enjoyed seeing the support early on and understanding what the team’s fanbase is about.

After the fan fest at Ford Field on Saturday, August 6, count Houston as someone who was very impressed with what the Lions fans are bringing to the mix early on. As a result, Houston is looking forward to the season in Detroit.

“I clearly see that that y’all gonna come out and y’all gonna support. Y’all gonna have our best interests, y’all gonna love this to the end so it’s a great city that I’m in, great organization. I just can’t wait to be here for the next four years,” he said.

Obviously, his new fans have made a huge early impression on Houston.

Houston’s Stats & Highlights

Houston the player could play a huge role in the Lions being able to have a big season on the field, as he has already impressed the team.

Coming into the league, Houston looks like a monster of a player, and has put up stats while playing college football. Last season, Houston put up 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for-loss, 7 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions and 1 defensive touchdown to go with 16.5 sacks. Houston played at Florida in 2020 and put up 37 tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble.

Houston was also a first-team All-SWAC player, a STATS FCS All-American and an FCS Coaches All-American last year. On the field, he packs a punch as the highlights show:

It’s easy to see what kind of a problem Houston has been when he has been on the field and playing in a big way, and there’s no doubt he can take on the mindset his staff wants for the team.

