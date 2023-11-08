QB Jared Goff Issues Challenge to Lions Teammates

Head coach Dan Campbell conveyed the idea that there’s a lot of areas where the Detroit Lions could be better during the second half of the season. Lions quarterback Jared Goff agreed and appeared to challenge his teammates while speaking to the media on November 7.

“I think there’s a lot of meat on the bone, both for offense and defense,” Goff told reporters. “I’m sure they’d say the same thing that where we feel like maybe the Carolina game was a complete game, but other than that, I don’t know if we’ve really had one.

“And how do we get closer to that as the season comes to an end, and no reason to not start this week and try to put together a complete game this week.”

In the matchup against the Carolina Panthers that Goff referred to, the Lions won 42-24.

That is Detroit’s only victory this season by more than two touchdowns. However, the Lions hold an average margin of victory of 12.2 points.

QB Jared Goff, Lions Searching for ‘A Complete Game’

Good leaders are almost always on the same page with each other. That’s certainly true with Campbell and Goff this week.

Campbell emphasized on November 6 that the Lions need to improve their turnover margin and red zone offense. Campbell made these points despite the team holding a 6-2 record and being ranked in the top 5 in both total offense and defense.

Goff reiterated the same ideas on November 7.

“There’s a lot of good to be had, but there’s a lot of stuff that we can work on,” Goff told reporters. “And I think (head coach Dan Campbell) pointed it out, the red zone, and we’ll just continue to take care of the ball better. That’s what you’re always trying to do and will continue to be points of emphasis.”

The Lions scored just one touchdown on five red zone possessions against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. If they would have found the end zone on just one more of those opportunities, the Lions would have beaten the Raiders by more than two touchdowns.

Goff came into the season on an historic interception-less streak, which he continued into Week 2. However, he snapped that streak with a pick-six during the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Goff also had an interception returned for a touchdown versus the Raiders.

The Lions hold an even turnover margin of 0. That will likely have to improve in order for Detroit to be a true Super Bowl contender.

Since 2016, all but two of the teams that earned Super Bowl berths posted a positive turnover margin during the regular season.

Three Lions Starters Set to Return?

Better execution is likely to help the Lions cut down on giveaways and score more touchdowns in the red zone. Getting more talent on the field will improve the likelihood of better execution.

Running back David Montgomery, center Frank Ragnow and guard Jonah Jackson all returned to practice on November 7. All three could play in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Yeah, I think so,” Campbell said of those three players returning on November 6. “They’ve been trending the right way for a while. Certainly hopeful to get them.”

Campbell complimented starting right guard Graham Glasgow on November 8, saying he had earned the right to remain the team’s starting right guard moving forward. But Jackson should assume the starting left guard role when healthy.

If Ragnow returns at center as well, the Lions will have their healthiest offensive line in weeks.

Montgomery should form a dynamic duo with rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs the rest of the season. Gibbs rushed for 152 yards and posted 37 receiving yards against the Raiders.