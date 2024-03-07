Lions Urged to Pursue Former First-Round Pick as Defensive Line Addition

Signing high-profiled players always makes the biggest splash in NFL free agency. But that isn’t necessarily the best way to build a Super Bowl contender. Adding quality “tier 2” free agents is often the key.

SI.com’s All Lions’ Christian Booher argued on March 7 that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw should be on the “tier 2” free agent wish list for the Detroit Lions.

“Despite his injuries, Kinlaw has had encouraging moments since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2020,” Booher wrote. “He’s athletic and impactful in both aspects of defense, be it run or pass, with 35 pressures and a 69.7 run-defense grade.

“The South Carolina product has plenty of talent and could benefit from a new opportunity. With the depth for Detroit being uncertain as it is, Kinlaw on a short-term deal could be a good addition for the organization.”

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Kinlaw at No. 14 overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

In 41 games with San Francisco, Kinlaw posted 70 combined tackles, including 7 tackles for loss. He also had 5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, 7 pass defenses and 1 interception.

The 49ers elected not to pick up Kinlaw’s fifth-year option last year. Therefore, he will be able to test free agency this offseason.