Lions’ Dan Campbell Shares Injury Update on Starter Jonah Jackson

For a moment during the NFC divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it appeared as though the Detroit Lions were going to lose both center Frank Ragnow and left guard Jonah Jackson to injuries.

But at least Ragnow finished the game. Although still less than 100%, Ragnow is poised to play in the NFC championship against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson will very likely not be active versus the 49ers. But Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn’t rule out the left guard returning for the Super Bowl should Detroit advance.

“It’s hard to say. I think the timeline could be there, it’s just a matter of how fast this thing heals and what it feels like,” Campbell told reporters on January 22 when speaking on Jackson’s recovery. “I think there’s a possibility, but we’ll see.”

Campbell provided no further details. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on January 22 that Jackson underwent surgery for a “slight meniscus tear.” Fowler also provided a similar timeline to his recovery as Campbell did.

“The former Pro Bowler is expected to miss the NFC championship game but can be back for the Super Bowl should the Lions advance,” Fowler posted on X (formerly Twitter).

#Lions guard Jonah Jackson underwent surgery for a slight meniscus tear, per source. The former Pro Bowler is expected to miss the NFC championship game but can be back for the Super Bowl should the Lions advance. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2024

Lions to Turn to Kayode Awosika With Jonah Jackson Injured

Not having Jackson for the NFC championship game is a significant loss.

The 26-year-old made the Pro Bowl two years ago. During 2021 and 2022, the Pro Football Focus player grades ranked Jackson as one of the better run-blocking guards in the NFL.

But the Lions will start a familiar face in Jackson’s place — Kayode Awosika. The 25-year-old reserve offensive lineman has started five games for the Lions over the past two seasons.

Awosika also finished the postseason game against the Buccaneers.

“We’ve had a number of those guys who have played for us and banked a lot of reps,” Campbell told reporters when talking about the team’s offensive line depth. “There again, Yodi (Kayode) gets to go in, and he did some good things for us.”

Campbell also argued that Awosika will have the advantage of preparing as the team’s starter all week heading into the NFC championship game.

“He’s gonna be able to get, ‘You’re the starter, you’re getting all the reps. You’re preparing with the rest of those guys in there.’ That will be good for him,” Campbell said. “But it is big. That’s why you have depth. That’s why you develop those guys and give them a chance to play, practice because you’re going to need them.”

Awoskia played a career-high 252 offensive snaps during the 2023 season. He last started in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears.

Lions Center Frank Ragnow Dealing With Multiple Injuries

Pro Football Focus ranked the Lions with the second-best offensive line during the 2023 regular season. Detroit’s offensive line has a chance to remain at that high level needing to only replace one starter for the NFC championship game.

The Lions won’t have to replace two starting offensive linemen because of Ragnow’s incredible toughness. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on January 22 that Ragnow played through both a sprained knee and ankle to finish the NFC divisional matchup.

Despite the injuries, Ragnow stressed to the media that he would “be alright” to face the 49ers.

Campbell called Ragnow the best center in the NFL on January 22. PFF nearly agreed. The PFF player grades awarded him the second-best grade among all centers in 2023.