Lions Turn Heads Signing Pro Bowl Guard Kevin Zeitler

The Detroit Lions added a few veterans during the first week of NFL free agency who should help the team compete for a Super Bowl this upcoming season. Then to begin the second week of free agency on March 18, the Lions signed guard Kevin Zeitler to a 1-year contract.

The financial details of the deal have yet to be disclosed. But Lions media and fans are generally reacting positively to the addition of Zeitler.

“The move to sign Zeitler gives the Lions an immediate plug-and-play starter at guard, in a year in which they hope to contend for a Super Bowl,” The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy wrote. “It also keeps their options open in the draft, allowing them to stick to their draft board and go with the best player available.”

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III raved about the addition.

“Kevin Zeitler is the embodiment of a ‘bite off knee caps’ type of player,” Griffin wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The man was doing pass blocking sets at the hospital while his wife was in labor.

“He will fit right in there in Detroit.”

Griffin never played with Zeitler, but they nearly crossed paths twice in the AFC North.

SB Nation’s Erik Schlitt was complimentary of the signing as well. But he expressed some concern over Zietler’s age.

“While Zeitler will be the presumed starter for now, there’s a real chance he faces competition for his role,” Schlitt wrote. “Because of his age, it’s clear Zeitler is not a long-term solution for the Lions, which may result in them using a high draft pick in order to solidify their offensive line for the future.”

With Zeitler added to the roster, the Lions have their five projected starting offensive linemen for 2024 under contract.

Lions Sign Guard Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler was one of a few different guards the Lions have been connected to since the end of the regular season. Although he just turned 34 years old, signing Zeitler makes sense for the Lions because of the expectation they will compete for the NFC championship this fall.

“He’s a very capable guard who could really thrive between Frank Ragnow at center and either of Detroit’s tackles, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell,” wrote Pouncy.

At least for the short term, Zeitler could even be an upgrade. Based on the Pro Football Focus player grades, Zeitler was the second-best pass blocking guard in the NFL last season. PFF also ranked him seventh among 21 guards who played at least 80% of his team’s offensive snaps during 2023.

He’s recorded a pass-blocking grade of above 80 (out of 100) in each of the past two seasons. Zeitler made his first Pro Bowl this past season.

Zeitler began his career as a first-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012. After five seasons with the Bengals, he spent a pair of campaigns with both the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

The past three seasons, he started 47 contests for the Baltimore Ravens.

Zeitler has started 181 games in his NFL career. He is now the most experienced and oldest member of Detroit’s offensive line.

Lions Plan to Draft Offensive Linemen Early in 2024 NFL Draft?

While Zeitler may be a great fit for the Lions this upcoming season, he arrives in Detroit on a 1-year deal. Even if Zeitler plays well this season, Detroit may not re-sign Zeitler after he turns 35 next March.

Age could quickly become a problem with the Lions offensive line. In addition to Zeitler, fellow guard Graham Glasgow and left tackle Taylor Decker are both at least 30.

Furthermore, Lions center Frank Ragnow has dealt with multiple injuries over the past couple seasons. He will turn 28 in May and likely won’t have a long career because of the toll the NFL has taken on his body.

For that reason, it would make a lot of sense for the Lions to target an offensive lineman within the first few rounds of the 2024 NFL draft.

Pouncy proposed the Lions add a lineman to the interior of the line to sit behind Zeitler and the other veterans in 2024. Then, that draft pick could become a starter next season.