Lions Predicted to Reunite Conference Championship Duo in Secondary

The Detroit Lions have a pillar to build around in their secondary with 22-year-old nickel cornerback Brian Branch. But CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards argued that best building block the Lions could add next to Branch is a player he’s familiar with — his former Alabama teammate, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

In his February 15 mock draft, Edwards slotted McKinstry to the Lions at No. 29 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

“The idea of pairing Kool-Aid McKinstry with Brian Branch, who is another Alabama defensive back drafted by Detroit last year, is appealing,” Edwards wrote. “Because those are accountable players who should help set the standard for that Lions secondary.”

Branch and McKinstry certainly kept the standard going at Alabama. With them as anchors in the Crimson Tide secondary, Alabama won the SEC championship game during the 2021 season. They also went 11-2 with a Sugar Bowl victory in 2022.

Furthermore, Branch was part of Alabama’s national championship team in 2020.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Brian Branch Could Be Dynamic NFL Duo

There’s little doubt that adding McKinstry to play with Branch in the same NFL secondary should be intriguing for the Lions.

The two players wouldn’t be a traditional outside cornerback duo because Branch mostly plays in the slot. But they would be two young players that could put Detroit on the path to having a strong secondary for the foreseeable future.

In 42 college games at Alabama, McKinstry posted 23 pass defenses and 2 interceptions. He also had 93 total tackles, including 5 tackles for loss.

There isn’t a true consensus top tier of cornerbacks in the 2024 draft class. But there are several cornerbacks who are popular selections in early first-round mock drafts, particularly late in the round.

McKinstry is among those cornerbacks. Both ESPN and Pro Football Focus have him rated as one of the best six cornerbacks available in the class.

As for Branch, he experienced a stellar rookie season, finishing tied for fifth in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. But Branch has been his harshest critic and conveyed higher expectations for himself for 2024.

“I had my ups and downs and I feel like I left a lot of plays out there on the table that I was supposed to make,” Branch told The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett. “I’m still thinking about that and I’m not kind of proud of that, and I feel like my next year is going to have to be my biggest year.”

How McKinstry Fills a Need for Detroit Lions Secondary

For the second straight offseason, the Lions secondary could be in major flux. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who missed a vast majority of 2023 because of injuries, are both free agents.

Fellow cornerbacks Kindle Vildor and Jerry Jacobs, who combined to start 18 games including the playoffs, are free agents as well.

The Lions may have been looking for secondary upgrades anyway. Detroit finished the 2023 season ranked 27th in pass defense and 29th in net yards allowed per pass attempt.

Drafting McKinstry very likely isn’t the only move Detroit will require this offseason for its secondary. The Lions could use a veteran cornerback as a potential mentor for Branch and McKinstry (assuming they draft him). Detroit could also re-sign Gardner-Johnson.

Branch advocated for the Lions to bring back Gardner-Johnson on February 5.

But landing McKinstry is an obvious addition the Lions could make. He fills the team’s biggest need and should fit nicely in the same secondary with his former Alabama teammate.