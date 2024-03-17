Lions Advised to Target 5-Time Pro Bowl CB After Stint With Cowboys

Veteran Cornerback Could Join ‘Overhaul’ in Detroit

Kenyon predicted that Gilmore would be getting some interest in free agency, including the Cowboys for a return to Dallas. But he added that the Lions could be a great fit as they are in the process of “overhauling” the cornerbacks room and need some steady veterans.

Other insiders see Gilmore as a potential target for the Lions. Jared Ramsey of The Detroit Free Press suggested that the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year would be on the radar of general manager Brad Holmes.

“Long been considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, even taking home a Defensive Player of the Year in addition to his two All-Pros and five Pro Bowls, and delivered a solid 2023 season for the NFC East-winning Cowboys,” Ramsey wrote. “Though he is in the final years of his career, he still showed he can be a No. 1 corner with championship pedigree.”

Gilmore has been a consistent presence in recent years, starting 33 games over the last two seasons while making four interceptions and 134 total tackles. He was a cornerstone of the aggressive defense in Dallas, defending 13 passes last season.

Lions Would Have Competition for Stephon Gilmore

The Lions would not be the only team interested in the veteran cornerback. Timm Hamm of SI.com’s Ravens Country suggested that the Baltimore Ravens could also be in the hunt, especially after Marcus Peters left to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason.

The Lions have already made other moves to boost their secondary this offseason, including the trade that brought Davis from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Holmes said Davis could move into the No. 1 role in Detroit’s secondary.

Carlton Davis vs Jamaar Chase🔒🔒 New CB1 in Detroit? pic.twitter.com/qNtkLlPMN4 — GibbsMuse (@gibbsmuse) March 11, 2024

“You about to get a lockdown corner,” he said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “You about to be able to have one side just like unavailable. That’s what I do. I’m here to take your No. 1 receiver on any team, I’m here to deny the ball, I’m here to take the ball away.”

The Lions also brought back Moseley for a second season after he suffered a torn ACL in his first game back from another ACL tear suffered in 2022.