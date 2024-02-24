Lions Projected to Add ‘Fiery’ Local CB Prospect

The Detroit Lions didn’t secure the franchise’s first trip to the Super Bowl during the 2023 NFL season. But in the same state, Michigan won its first college football national championship in two and a half decades.

Behind that championship, plenty of Michigan prospects should receive attention for the 2024 NFL draft. That includes Wolverines cornerback Mike Sainristil.

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli predicted the Lions to target Sainristil at No. 29 overall in his February 23 mock draft.

“Watch Sainristil’s tape and tell me he isn’t the kind of player Dan Campbell and the Lions front office will love,” Fornelli wrote. “The Lions need to add more talent to their secondary, and Sainristil showcases great ball skills and route recognition. He’s also going 110% all the time and has a fiery, competitive demeanor.”

Sainristil played five seasons at Michigan. He returned as a graduate senior in 2023 to record a team-high 6 interceptions, 2 of which he returned for touchdowns.

In 62 games at Michigan, Sainristil posted 108 total tackles, including 10.5 for loss. He also had 13 pass defenses, 7 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.

How CB Mike Sainristil Could Fit With the Lions

It would be even better if Sainristil was also a local high school product. The fit, though, makes sense from an aerial view.

As Fornelli detailed, Sainristil possesses the type of demeanor Dan Campbell and the Lions search for in their players. He would also fill a major need.

The Lions ended the 2023 season ranked 27th in pass defense. They were also 27th in passing touchdowns yielded and 29th in net yards allowed per pass attempt.

Furthermore, in March, the Lions could lose cornerbacks Kindle Vildor, Jerry Jacobs and Emmanuel Moseley to unrestricted free agency.

Landing Sainristil would help give the Lions more depth at cornerback. Hopefully, he would also be immediately ready to compete for a starting role.

“For teams needing a slot CB with phase and role versatility, he could be a high-quality starter right out of the gate,” wrote Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings.

Sainristil’s Draft Stock Going into 2024 NFL Combine

As exciting as it would be for Sainristil to continue to play football in Michigan, there are reasons why Fornelli’s projection of Sainristil to the Lions at No. 29 hasn’t been more popular.

For one, as Cummings noted, Sainristil is likely to be a slot cornerback at the next level. As much as the Lions need to upgrade their secondary, they have a starting nickel cornerback in 2023 second-round pick Brian Branch.

Sainristil could play multiple positions in the NFL, but scouts doubt he will be able to man an outside cornerback spot on a permanent basis.

“Sainristil played at multiple spots during his time at Michigan, but he looks to be more of a nickel defender in the NFL,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Cory Giddings. “He could provide safety and cornerback depth when in a pinch, but he lacks the overall size for both.

“However, his ability to play special teams increases his value to a possible Day 3 pick.”

On Bleacher Report’s overall big board, Sainristil is ranked 89th among all prospects in the 2024 draft class.

He is rated higher on the draft boards from Pro Football Focus and ESPN. But neither publication has Sainristil listed as a top 50 prospect, let alone a first-round choice.

Perhaps the Lions could land Sainristil on Day 2 or perhaps even Day 3 if they are still looking for secondary depth. He’s an interesting prospect, but in the first round, the Lions would likely be better suited targeting an outside cornerback prospect.