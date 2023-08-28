Lions Receive Bad News With Nate Sudfeld Injury Update: Report

The Detroit Lions may or may not have been making plans to have backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld on their 53-man roster to begin the 2023 NFL season. But either way, there’s now a good chance he will spend the entire campaign on injured reserve.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on August 28 that Sudfeld suffered a torn ACL in the team’s preseason finale. Typically, ACL tears require surgery and up to a full year of recovery time.

Lions’ QB Nate Sudfeld suffered a torn ACL during the third quarter of Friday night’s preseason finale against the Panthers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023

Sudfeld suffered his knee injury on August 25 against the Carolina Panthers. He needed a cart to leave the field.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell, though, is holding out hope that Sudfeld avoided the serious knee injury. Campbell told reporters on August 28, about 30 minutes before Schefter’s report on Twitter, that Sudfeld is seeking a second opinion from another doctor.

Dan Campbell opted against providing a significant update regarding the status of Nate Sudfeld after he suffered an injury in the preseason finale. — Kory E. Woods (@KoryEWoods) August 28, 2023

Dan Campbell said Nate Sudfeld is getting a second opinion on his injury. Wouldn't confirm if he suffered a torn ACL. — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) August 28, 2023

Even if Sudfeld receives better news from the second doctor, he very likely will not be ready to begin the season. After the preseason game on August 25, Campbell admitted that the backup quarterback could “be out for a bit.”

Without Sudfeld, Teddy Bridgewater will serve as Jared Goff’s backup quarterback to begin the 2023 season. The Lions also have rookie Hendon Hooker, but he is expected to start the season on the non-football injury list.