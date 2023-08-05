Lions Sign Versatile Wide Receiver, Release Undrafted Rookie

The Detroit Lions made another roster move on August 5 to deepen their wide receiver depth.

The Lions announced before training camp practice that they has signed wide receiver Avery Davis. To make room for Davis on the roster, Detroit waived edge rusher Zach Morton.

Detroit also officially announced the signing of cornerback Tae Hayes. The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett reported the Hayes signing on August 4.

#Lions have signed CB Tae Hayes and WR Avery Davis and waived LB Zach Morton — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 5, 2023

The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers reported that Davis was a dual-threat quarterback in high school. He also played cornerback at Notre Dame before converting to wide receiver.

With the arrival of Davis, the Lions have 13 wide receivers on their 90-man roster.

SB Nation’s Jeremy Reisman called Davis “an interesting signing” for the Lions.

Davis is an undrafted rookie from Notre Dame. He posted a pair of 300-receiving yard seasons in 2020 and 2021. Last season, the Fighting Irish named Davis a team captain, and he was expected to be a top slot receiver for the Independent college football program.

But Davis tore his right ACL in practice on August 12 last year. He suffered an ACL tear in his left knee during November 2021.

Those injuries ended his college football career. They also made it extremely unlikely that he would be drafted.

Davis, though, has his shot at an NFL job now with the Lions.

From 2018-21, Davis posted 66 receptions for 862 yards. He averaged 13.1 yards per reception, which is a pretty solid average for a slot receiver. He also scored 8 touchdowns.

His best statistical season was in 2021 when he recorded 27 catches for 386 yards and 4 touchdowns in just eight games.

This offseason, NFL pundits have suggested Detroit needed more wide receiver depth heading into 2023. The Lions will also be without second-year wideout Jameson Williams for the first six games because of a gambling-related suspension.

But two late offseason moves has bolstered the Lions receiving core. In addition to signing Davis, Detroit traded for former New York Jets second-round pick Denzel Mims.

Without Morton, Detroit’s defensive end depth will take a hit. But Morton had at least edge rushers John Cominsky and Josh Paschal — and maybe others — ahead of him on the depth chart.

Detroit has made adding cornerbacks a priority this offseason. The Lions opened the free agency signing period by landing cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

With the Hayes signing, the Lions have again addressed cornerback.

Hayes was an undrafted free agent from Appalachian State in 2019. He appeared in games for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins as a rookie. He has also dressed in regular season contests for the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.

In 13 NFL games, Hayes has registered 16 combined tackles, 2 pass defenses and 1 fumble recovery. He’s played 207 defensive snaps and 45 snaps on special teams.

Hayes will likely compete with fellow former undrafted free agent defensive back Khalil Dorsey, along with 2023 undrafted free agent cornerbacks Starling Thomas V and Steven Gilmore, for a roster spot or a place on the Detroit practice squad.