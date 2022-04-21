Lions’ Offensive Linemen Makes Bold Prediction for Team’s 2022 Group

After years of problems, the Detroit Lions finally look like they are primed for a major turnaround on a key front heading into the 2022 season.

The team’s offensive line had high hopes of dominating in 2021, but some unfortunate injuries prevented that from being a consistent reality most of the year. When tackle Taylor Decker got hurt before the season began, the narrative changed. Then, the team lost center Frank Ragnow for most of the year.

Pushing toward 2022, the team has good depth and health back on their side. Their young players like Penei Sewell have gotten valuable years of experience under their belts. All of this clearly adds up to the fact that the arrow is firmly pointing upward for the group. That’s something which Frank Ragnow admitted to seeing when speaking with the media on Thursday, April 21.

Ragnow talking about the Lions O-line if they can stay healthy and all play together this year: “We can be pretty dang good." — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 21, 2022

Given what happened last year and who figures to return, it would only make sense if the Lions were much improved. That’s the expectation, but the team might have bigger goals than only that moving forward.

Jonah Jackson Predicts Lions Offensive Line to Star

While Ragnow may have had a different way of describing what he feels the team’s front can be for 2022, fellow lineman Jonah Jackson was far more direct. As he told the media, he thinks Detroit’s group will be coming for the number one spot this season. That is to say, he thinks the team can be the best in the league up front on offense.

G Jonah Jackson on potential of Detroit’s O-line: “I know we can be the best in the league.” — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 21, 2022

it might be a bold statement by Jackson for some, but it shows the confidence the Lions have in themselves to start the year, and with good reason. The Lions have a pair of solid tackles in Decker and Sewell, an elite center in Ragnow, a Pro Bowl guard in Jackson and a player who had a very strong bounce-back 2021 season in Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Along with the depth the team has found in the likes of Evan Brown, Ryan McCollum, Matt Nelson and Tommy Kraemer, there is no reason this can’t be the case.

Ragnow Feels Good About Personal Health Situation

Given where the Lions have been lately in terms of health, it only stands to reason that variable would matter a great deal to the team in 2022 with regard to goals of being the best. With Decker looking solid and having made a comeback midseason, all eyes are firmly on Ragnow, who had foot surgery late last year. Can the center return to form, and how ready is he to start making his customary huge difference on the field?

Those aren’t issues to be concerned about if you’re Ragnow. As he explained to the media, he’s feeling good ahead of next season, and is even feeling like his old self. That’s great news for Lions fans.

Frank Ragnow on his health: "I feel great. I'm back to Frank. … I've been good for a couple months now." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 21, 2022

When healthy, Ragnow has proven he can be one of the best centers in the NFL. If the team’s entire group is healthy and manages to stay that way throughout, the sky could be the limit for what the team could accomplish on the field. That might be a classic weakness of the team finally shows itself as a major strength

