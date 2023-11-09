Lions’ Jonah Jackson Fires Warning to NFL

Fans of the Detroit Lions are used to watching the team around the same time as their Thanksgiving feast. But when speaking to reporters on November 7, Lions left guard Jonah Jackson referenced a feast he expects to occur on the football field for the team this season.

“I feel like we’re still hitting our stride,” Jackson told the media. “We’ve had eight different [offensive line] lineups in seven games. We’re just getting started, the feast is about to start.”

The Lions appear to be benefitting from the timing of their Week 9 bye. Jackson, who has missed the past three games because of an ankle injury, is trending toward returning in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Starting center Frank Ragnow could also be back. Both Jackson and Ragnow fully practiced on November 8.

Getting each lineman to return would help stop the revolving door occurring along the offensive line for the Lions this season.

Lions Getting Healthy Along the Offensive Line

As Jackson noted, the Lions have used several different offensive line combinations this season. In addition to dealing with injuries at left guard and center, the Lions have sustained other injuries at left tackle and right guard at times this season.

Everyone’s been out of place at one point or another. When left tackle Taylor Decker missed Weeks 2 and 3, right tackle Penei Sewell flipped to Jared Goff’s blindside.

But the offensive line appears ready to solidify itself with the return of Jackson and Ragnow. In their absences, Graham Glasgow has played so well that head coach Dan Campbell indicated he could remain in the starting lineup.

“Yeah, I think so. I think that’s fair,” Campbell told reporters on November 8 when asked about whether Glasgow has earned a starting role. “We’re always assessing Big V (Vaitai), and V is still working at it. But Graham has been productive for us.

“He’s been productive at three different spot — left guard, center and certainly right guard before that. So he’s been a big asset for us. that was a good signing for us to get, and fortunate to have him. He’s a steady, reliable piece for us.”

Jackson also raved about Graham and the other Lions depth offensive linemen. Even though Graham wasn’t projected as a starter before the season, Jackson described the offensive line as “back” with him still predicted to start.

“We’re finally back. The band’s back together, and it’s time to put on a show,” Jackson said. “Simple as it is.”

Detroit Offensive Line Facing Tough Test in Week 10

However, things won’t be easy for the Lions offensive linemen returning from injury. Detroit will face the Chargers, who recorded 8 sacks and held the New York Jets to 64 rushing yards in Week 9.

Jackson spoke about the difficult test the Chargers will present on November 12.

“They are just a great front,” he said. “They have the two edge guys and then they have those big dogs in the middle.

“It’s a good unit versus another good unit, so it’s going to be a good battle.”

The Chargers are seventh in rushing yards allowed per game and yards per carry allowed. They are also tied for second in the NFL with 31 sacks.

But Jackson sounds confident that the Lions will have something to “feast” on even before Thanksgiving.